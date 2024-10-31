Automate LinkedIn Outreach with We-Connect’s New Salesforce Integration

We-Connect.io Logo

Native Salesforce integration allows sales and marketing teams to automate LinkedIn outreach and manage leads in one seamless platform.

Our new Salesforce integration is designed to bring LinkedIn and other outreach together. It provides a comprehensive solution for sales and marketing teams, helping scale their outreach efforts.” — Gary Egan, Product Manager at We-Connect

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We-Connect, the leading LinkedIn automation tool, has announced the release of its highly anticipated native integration with Salesforce, the industry-leading CRM for marketing, sales, and customer service.

This powerful new integration allows users to seamlessly sync contact data, campaign metrics, and LinkedIn outreach activity between We-Connect and Salesforce, creating a unified platform for managing all outreach efforts.

For most sales and marketing teams, LinkedIn outreach happens completely outside of existing systems, meaning there’s no way to track or measure effectiveness. It also means sales teams usually have to manually search for contacts on LinkedIn, instead of being able to easily use data that’s already in their CRM. The We-Connect and Salesforce integration changes how teams manage LinkedIn campaigns, simplifying contact management, ensuring all campaign activities are tracked, and centralizing LinkedIn outreach within Salesforce’s familiar interface.

Key features of the integration include:

-Real-time notifications for campaign activity, such as accepted connection requests or replies, delivered directly within Salesforce.

-Effortless syncing of contact data between We-Connect and Salesforce, providing a complete and accurate view of your buyer's journey.

-The ability to import leads from Salesforce into We-Connect, enabling personalized LinkedIn outreach campaigns to reach the right contacts faster.

-Seamless integration of contact databases, ensuring that both platforms always have the most current contact information.

“Our new Salesforce integration is designed to bring your LinkedIn outreach and other types of campaigns into one place,” said Gary Egan, Product Manager at We-Connect. “This integration provides a comprehensive solution for sales and marketing teams, helping them stay aligned, act on real-time insights, and scale their outreach efforts."

Visit the We-Connect and Salesforce integration page to learn more.

About We-Connect

Founded in 2018, We-Connect is the most effective LinkedIn automation outreach tool for sales and marketing teams, recruiters, and entrepreneurs. By automating and optimizing LinkedIn interactions, We-Connect enables users to effortlessly connect with the right people, build meaningful relationships, and generate high-quality leads. With a robust suite of features designed to enhance outreach efficiency, We-Connect has empowered countless professionals to achieve their networking and business goals. Discover how We-Connect unlocks the power of LinkedIn and drives growth at We-Connect.io.

