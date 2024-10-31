Secretary Naig Announces the Creation of the Iowa Organic Advisory Council, Appoints Members

Stakeholder advisory council will provide feedback and input to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 31, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the formation of the Iowa Organic Advisory Council within the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and appointed seven Iowans to serve on it.

A similar Organic Advisory Council existed previously in Iowa Code but was eliminated during the 2024 legislative session following recommendations made by the Boards and Commissions Review Committee. Secretary Naig chose to establish this advisory council within the Department to obtain stakeholder feedback and input.

“Stakeholder groups like the Iowa Organic Advisory Council provide our team with industry perspectives, feedback and input that helps us better serve our state’s organic farmers and their customers,” said Secretary Naig. “Iowa's diverse agriculture includes many production methods serving a broad array of consumers, and we want to ensure that our department is responsive and helping all of our state’s farmers be successful.”

Department staff from the Agricultural Diversification and Market Development Bureau will provide updates to the advisory council on the Department’s Organic Program. Council members will also provide the Department with feedback and industry perspectives on the program and other market and production trends.

The committee will include seven members, including two individuals representing livestock or dairy production who are certified organic, two certified organic crop producers, an individual involved in retail, an individual representing a certified organic processing or handling operation, and an individual involved in education.

The advisory council will meet once per year with additional meetings as needed. Each council member will serve a two-year term and can be eligible for re-appointment. The seven members, appointed by Secretary Naig, are listed in alphabetical order by last name:



Tim Daley

Cedar Falls

Dr. Kathleen Delate

Ames

Edwin Hershberger

Kalona

Roger Lansink

Odebolt

Emily Peters

Mason City

James Petersen

Knoxville

Sue Wheeler

Norway

