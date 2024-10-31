"Restricting social security isn't the answer": Our response to the autumn budget

The Labour government has announced its first budget since coming into power, setting out its plans for spending, with important implications for the NHS and the social security system.

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said:

“We’re alarmed that the main headline in today’s budget for people severely affected by mental illness is that the government may press ahead with the changes to the Work Capability Assessment, set out by their predecessors last year. While tough choices must be made, restricting essential social security to an estimated 163,000 people living with mental illness cannot be the answer. This move threatens to undermine investment into mental health, making people more unwell and damaging their quality of life. We want urgent clarity over how the government will protect people who are too unwell to work.

“The Chancellor did acknowledge the scale of the mental health crisis in this country today, with thousands stranded on long waiting lists. While today’s investment in the NHS is welcome, it largely remains to be seen how this will support our mental health services, both within the NHS and social care. We will strive to ensure that mental health is a priority in the upcoming NHS Ten Year Health Plan.

“Beyond the moral imperative to provide this care, comprehensive mental health support is a driver of economic growth. Focusing on prevention and investing in effective community mental health services not only reduces costly inpatient care in the long term but also unlocks the potential of thousands, enabling them to fully participate in their communities and workplaces.”