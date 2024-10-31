U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Joe McGraw for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Joe McGraw to represent Illinois’ Seventeenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is proud to announce our endorsement of Judge Joe McGraw to represent Illinois’ 17th Congressional District,” said Rodney Davis, Head of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Judge McGraw’s impressive career demonstrates his commitment to public service, leadership, and the rule of law. His platform supporting small businesses and hardworking Illinoisans through pro-growth policies will benefit job-creators, families, and communities in Illinois and across the country. We look forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

“Inflation is crushing our businesses across the country, and there is no end in sight. Business owners are the ones taking the risks in this tough economy and they need our support,” said Judge Joe McGraw. “I will have their backs in D.C.! I’m proud to have the endorsement of the United States Chamber of Commerce. In Congress, I will advocate for policies that create more jobs and help our businesses grow.”

