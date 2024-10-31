Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2024: A message from the Chief of Naval Operations to Warfighters

As we wrap up the 20th anniversary of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I want to take a moment to reflect on the critical messaging our Cyber Warriors have shared this month and reiterate the key ways we can all contribute to safeguarding our Navy's information and communications technology. Every member of the Navy team – active and reserve Sailors and Navy civilians – is integral to the Navy's cybersecurity efforts and ensuring America’s Warfighting Navy remains the world’s pre-eminent warfighting force.

The growing threats from adversaries in the cyber domain are real and rapidly evolving. These threats have direct and significant implications for our operational readiness, with the potential to affect our ability to fight and win in a cyber-contested environment. To ensure we remain ready to defend our Nation, our information systems must deliver secure, interoperable, and effective mission performance during peacetime and sustained combat operations.

Every day, our adversaries seek to exploit vulnerabilities in the systems you rely on to execute our national security objectives. It’s our responsibility to identify and reduce those vulnerabilities. Whether you’re operating ships, submarines, or shore-based infrastructure, understanding the cyber risks within our systems and actively working to mitigate them is essential. We must always remain vigilant, reporting any cyber threats we encounter and acting quickly to neutralize them.

Our greatest strength in this fight is our people – you are our true secret weapon. Our Sailors and Navy civilians are our most valuable assets in defending against cyber threats, and it’s up to each of us to contribute. By practicing good cyber hygiene, continually educating ourselves on emerging threats, and empowering our shipmates with the knowledge and tools they need, we fortify our collective defense.

Every day each of us stands as the first line of defense in protecting our Nation’s critical information systems and networks. Whether at home, at work, or while deployed, the choices we make online can have far-reaching impacts on our Navy’s readiness and operational security.

I urge all of you to stay vigilant and stay informed on the evolving cyber landscape. Together, through awareness, education, and teamwork, we can uphold our Navy’s—and our Nation’s—high standard of cybersecurity.