Navy Recruiting Command Announces FY25 Recruiting Goals

For Fiscal Year 2025, the Navy has set a target to recruit 40,600 new Sailors. This reflects the growing needs of the Navy as it continues to modernize and strengthen its capabilities.

While the Navy is confident in achieving this target, it acknowledges several challenges ahead. The labor market remains competitive, with military service being just one of many career options for young Americans. The Navy recognizes the need to refine its messaging to ensure recruits understand the Navy as a premier choice for professional development, education, and service to the country.

Moreover, evolving societal expectations around work-life balance and career flexibility will require the Navy to adapt its offerings to remain competitive. The Navy is also preparing to address demographic shifts and the unique expectations of Generation Z, who consume information and make career decisions differently from previous generations. The Navy will continue leveraging digital platforms, personalized outreach, and social media to connect with this new generation of recruits.

In FY25, the Navy will continue recruiting individuals of the highest caliber who meet the Navy’s culture, mission, and specific roles, offering them the breadth and depth of opportunities that stretch from the depths of the sea to the heights of the stars. The Navy seeks recruits who align with the Navy’s core values and who can meet the physical, mental, and career expectations that come with military service. This approach aims to improve long-term retention, job satisfaction, and overall unit cohesion, ensuring that the Navy is not only well-staffed but also well-prepared to thrive in the future.

Looking forward to FY25, Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, expressed optimism: “We are building on the foundation of success from FY24 while tackling new challenges head-on. With the strategies we’ve implemented, the talent we have in place, and the support from leadership, I’m confident that we’ll meet our goals and continue to bring in the best and brightest to serve our nation.”

To learn about careers, joining the Navy, and the latest incentives, visit https://www.navy.com.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, Navy Recruiting Reserve Command, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

For more news from Navy Recruiting Command, go to https://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on X (@USNRecruiter), Instagram (@USNRecruiter), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/comnavcruitcom), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CommanderNavyRecruitingCommand).