Exhibition “Shared Roots and Interconnected Branches: The Importance of National Culture and Sentiment within the Heart of Macao’s Historical Buildings” opens to the public at the Macao Cultural Centre from 31 October

MACAU, October 31 - In order to deepen the public’s understanding of the relationship between Macao’s historical buildings and the country’s historical events, the exhibition “Shared Roots and Interconnected Branches: The Importance of National Culture and Sentiment within the Heart of Macao’s Historical Buildings”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, and co-organised by the Art Exhibitions China, is held at the “‧ART Space” of the Macao Cultural Centre from today (31 October) until 1 January 2025. Admission is free and all are welcome to visit.

The historical buildings in Macao are mainly comprised of both Portuguese and Lingnan architecture, which not only showcase the beauty of integration but also demonstrate the important role of Macao in the history of China. Many of the historical buildings have significant cultural value as the site of important historical events, such as the Mandarin’s House, General Ye Ting’s Former Residence, Kiang Wu Hospital, and Pou Chai Temple. Featuring over 100 pieces/sets of precious historical pictures and relics in relation to Macao’s historical buildings across four sections themed “United as One, Connected by Blood”, “Endless Succession and Heritage Preservation”, “Connected to the Motherland – Sharing Weal and Woe”, and “Return of the Wanderer: Developing Macao and the Motherland in Unison”, the exhibition reviews the historical events that highlight the deep bond between Macao and the motherland, showcasing Macao people’s love for their city and country, and celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR.

The exhibition“Shared Roots and Interconnected Branches: The Importance of National Culture and Sentiment within the Heart of Macao’s Historical Buildings” is part of the series activities of the “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum”. On the day of the opening of the “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum”, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ao Ieong U; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Counselor and Director of the Department of Information and Public Diplomacy of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Gao Yuan; the Secretary for Development of the Government of the Hong Kong SAR, Bernadette Linn; the Deputy Head of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, Long Jiayou; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; and the President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, Kenneth Feng, visited the exhibition. The “‧ART Space” of the Macao Cultural Centre is open from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm) and is closed on Mondays. For more information about the exhibition, please visit the Macao Museum’s website at https://www.macaumuseum.gov.mo/exhibitions/home.