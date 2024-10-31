71st Macau Grand Prix Family Carnival coming up this weekend

MACAU, October 31 - “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – 71st Macau Grand Prix” will be held from November 14th to 17th this year.

To enable residents and visitors to experience its lively atmosphere in the lead-up to the event, the "71st Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival" will be held at Tap Seac Square from November 2nd to 3rd. No advance reservation is required, and all parents and children are welcome to attend.

The main theme of the family carnival is the 71st Macau Grand Prix. The Guia Circuit will be replicated at Tap Seac Square with a mini racing track, with interactive games suitable for the whole family.

Children participating in the event can become mini racing drivers and workers at the race track. Visitors can gain a first-hand understanding of the various tasks performed during the Grand Prix, and learn more about racing activities as well as have the opportunity to obtain Grand Prix-themed souvenirs. Additional elements at the carnival convey the message of enhanced family life.

The family carnival is open from 3pm to 9pm on November 2nd, and from 10am to 9pm on November 3rd.

“Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – 71st Macau Grand Prix” will be held from November 14th to 17th. This year's Grand Prix includes seven exciting events: The Macau Grand Prix – FIA FR World Cup; Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macau; Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 56th Edition; Greater Bay Area GT Cup; Macau Roadsport – Macao SAR Establishment Cup and the Macau Roadsport Challenge. Tickets are on sale now.

In addition to arranging exciting events for the fans, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee has also organized a variety of activities surrounding the event, including the opening ceremony and Auto Show at Tap Seac Square from November 9th to 10th. In addition, in order to further promote racing culture, the "71st Macau Grand Prix Photo Competition" will again be held to encourage Macao residents to participate in the Grand Prix events in different way and to experience the exciting energy of the 71st Macau Grand Prix together.

Further details of the event can be found by visiting the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or via the "Macau GP Macau Grand Prix" mobile application. Official social channels may be found on Facebook, WeChat and Weibo, on the "Macao MajorSporting Events" Facebook page, "澳門體育" (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and "澳門特區體育局" (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.