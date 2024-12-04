Strolll and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Augmented Reality to Neuro Rehabilitation for VA, DoD

Strolll AR

Partnership Aims on Improving Therapy Outcomes for Veterans and Service Members with Innovative AR Solutions

At Strolll, we are dedicated to revolutionizing rehabilitation through technology, and this partnership with Lovell allows us to extend our reach and impact where it matters most.” — Co-Founder and CEO of Strolll, Jorgen Ellis

PENSACOLA , FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- XX/XX/XX Pensacola, FL – LovellGovernment Services and Strolll , a leading provider of Augmented Reality ( AR ) technology to Neuro Rehabilitation settings, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Strolll Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.Stroll's AR technology offers a cutting-edge, unique experience that blends digital cues and functional activities with the real world. Clinical evidence indicates that patient engagement and outcomes improve by utilizing AR strategies with traditional rehab.As Strolll’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Strolll is pending addition to the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT) and available on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and GSA Advantage. Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."We are excited to partner with Strolll to bring Augmented Reality solutions to those in need. This collaboration allows us to combine our distribution strength with Strolll's innovative technology, making a meaningful impact on accessibility and quality of life. Together, we're dedicated to transforming challenges into new opportunities for all.” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.From Jorgen Ellis, Co-Founder and CEO of Strolll who said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Lovell, a distinguished veteran-owned and service-disabled distributor. Together, we'll empower clinicians and veterans with our cutting-edge Augmented Reality rehabilitation solution across the VA and other facilities to support their recovery and enhance their quality of life. At Strolll, we are dedicated to revolutionizing rehabilitation through technology, and this partnership with Lovell allows us to extend our reach and impact where it matters most.”About StrolllStrolll is transforming the world of rehabilitation and physical therapy with its state-of-the-art software, Strolll AR platform for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses; with a focus on individuals living with neurological disorders. Strolll exists to give people a new reality that inspires them to take ownership and believe in limitless human potential to overcome their most difficult rehabilitation challenges.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com For Media Inquiries:Ryan Camarramedia@lovellgov.com850-466-3904

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.