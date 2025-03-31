Aspen Medical Products and Lovell Unite to Enhance Access to Pain Therapy for Veterans and Military Healthcare Systems

Aspen Medical Products and Lovell Collaborate to Provide Enhanced Pain Therapy Solutions for Veterans and Military Healthcare Systems

We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance military readiness and take great pride in helping those who have served to regain their strength, mobility, and independence.” — Chris Nelson, Federal Sales Director, Aspen Medical Products

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and Aspen Medical Products , the industry leader in spine solutions for pain and mobility management, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Aspen Medical Products’ Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.As an SDVOSB partner for Aspen Medical Products, Lovell is excited to bring this comprehensive portfolio of research-proven products to federal healthcare providers. Aspen Medical Products is pending addition to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.“Partnering with Aspen Medical Products allows us to bring advanced pain management solutions to those who need them most. This collaboration is a significant step in ensuring that we continue to provide high-quality, reliable products that make a real difference in people’s lives.” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance military readiness and take great pride in helping those who have served to regain their strength, mobility, and independence.” – Chris Nelson, Federal Sales Director, Aspen Medical ProductsAbout Aspen Medical ProductsAspen Medical Products, LLC is the industry leader in the development and manufacturing of spinal orthopedics and pain therapy solutions. Designed to restore function and alleviate pain, Aspen's products address a variety of patient needs across the continuum of care to help them resume activities of daily living.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com For Media Inquiries:

