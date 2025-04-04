Prizm Medical and Lovell Team Up to Revolutionize Access to Electrotherapy Devices for Veterans and Military Healthcare

Prizm Medical and Lovell Join Forces to Enhance Electrotherapy Access for Veterans and Military Healthcare Providers

PENSACOLA , FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and Prizm Medical Inc. , a leading provider of electrotherapy devices, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Prizm Medical Inc.’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.About the Products• Micro-Z™ Mini and Micro-Z™ II DC Stimulators are the world’s first and only wearable medical devices that offers below-sensory nocturnal HVPG stimulation while you sleep for rapid recovery and unlimited drug-free pain relief – all with the convenience of a portable delivery system for in-home treatments. Micro-Z™ Mini includes a built-in EMR for increased patient compliance.• Intelligent Textiles, the world’s first garment electrodes are conductive garments that provide an unparalleled delivery system for uniform stimulation treatments across large areas of the body. These include Silver-Thera™ socks, stockings, leggings, gloves, sleeves, braces, wraps, and more.• Thera-Cream™ Electrotherapy Skin Prep is a highly conductive cream that increases skin conductivity for superior electrotherapy treatments with Intelligent Textiles. This popular item is being used in some hospitals as a replacement for ultrasound gels because it is not sticky, it absorbs into the skin with no messy cleanup, it has an aroma that is enjoyed by men and women, and it therapeutically heals dry, cracked skin.FDA Indications• Pain Relief• Increases Microcirculation• Increase Range of Motion• Retard Disuse AtrophyMedicare Approved for:• Acute Post-Op Pain Relief• Chronic Pain Relief• Retard Disuse Atrophy (Reimbursed by most private insurance)Evidence Based Medicine• 50 years of clinical research with 109 studies on HVPG• 4 published research on The Silver-Thera Stocking• Medicare approved procedure codes for wound healing• U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services Clinical Practice Guidelines recommend for wound healingAs Prizm Medical Inc.’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Prizm Medical Inc. is available on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."We’re excited to partner with Prizm Medical Inc., a leader in electrotherapy innovation. Their Micro-Z™ DC stimulator, already benefiting over 300,000 patients worldwide, offers a unique, effective solution for healing and pain relief. This collaboration will bring accessible, advanced treatment options to those in need.” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“Pain is a messenger. You can shoot the messenger with a drug, or you can respond to the message by promoting healing at the source of the pain. Since the human body operates on DC signaling, Micro-Z™ technology stimulates healing at the source of the pain instead of masking it like traditional TENS electrotherapy. To compare the two, TENS therapy delivers a low frequency AC current in Milliamps, resulting in shallow, temporary pain relief, and only while being worn. Micro-Z™ technology delivers a high volt pulsed DC current in Microamps, resulting in deep tissue microcirculation at the cellular level, promoting healing and pain relief at the point of origin. The consistent results from hospitals using Micro-Z™ technology are improved medical outcomes, reduction in costs, and increased revenues.” - James Johnson | Founder & CEO, Prizm Medical Inc.About Prizm Medical Inc.Prizm Medical is a 28-year-old company, and the premier developer and manufacturer of electrotherapy devices and Intelligent Textilesfor Medicine. As the developer of the world’s first garment electrodes, the company has been in the forefront of research and development addressing diabetic foot disease for over a decade. They have four clinical studies demonstrating the efficacy of Micro-Z™ technology in the rapid healing of wounds.Prizm Medical pioneered groundbreaking advances in the research of below sensory nocturnal stimulation. They have been awarded 9 FDA 510(k) clearances and have treated over 300,000 patients worldwide with this revolutionary rapid recovery technology.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. 