Minister Gayton Mckenzie leads National Language Stakeholder Engagement Forum, 4 to 5 Nov

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie will on Monday, 04 November officially open the National Language Stakeholder Engagement Forum, a 2-day engagement session scheduled for 4 & 5 November 2024 at the Southern Sun Hotel, Arcadia in Pretoria.

Hosted under the theme, “Enhancing South African Languages for a Better South Africa: Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy and Beyond,” the forum among others seeks to encourage a discourse on language legislation, language policy implementation processes, and language advocacy; and to promote the use of official languages in all three spheres of government. The National Language Stakeholder Engagement Forum will also draw attention to compliance and implementation of the Use of Official Languages Act, 2012, by all national government departments, and public entities.

Language experts and practitioners from government departments, entities, and private sectors will utilise this engagement platform to reflect on the progress made in the development, promotion and preservation of South African Languages in the 30 years of democracy; and provide an update on the establishment and development of the South African Language Practitioners’ Council (SALPC), and the National Terminology Policy.

Details of the Engagement Forum are as follows: 
Date: 4 - 5 November 2024 
Time:  09h00 
Venue:  Southern Sun Hotel, Arcadia in the City of Tshwane, Gauteng.

For RSVPs: 
Mr. Madimetja Moleba
E-mail: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 (0) 66 301 4675 (Call & Whatsapp).

Media enquiries: 
Ms Zimasa Velaphi
Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture 
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za 
Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925
 

