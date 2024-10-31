PHILIPPINES, October 31 - Press Release

October 30, 2024 Duterte denies existence of "reward system" in anti-drug campaign as Bong Go emphasized war on drugs is to protect lives of the innocent During a recent Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, October 28, former President Rodrigo Duterte took a decisive stand, addressing claims of a so-called "reward system" that allegedly encouraged violent actions in his administration's anti-drug campaign. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go joined the discussion, supporting Duterte's stance and refuting any allegations of incentives given to police or officials for engaging in violent or extrajudicial acts. Duterte firmly rebutted the accusations, emphasizing that his approach focused on lawful deterrence, not on incentivizing harm. "Bakit ako magbayad sa kanila [former Philippine National Police chiefs]? Trabaho man nila 'yan," Duterte stated and clarifying that there were no monetary rewards for police operations against illegal drugs. The former president added that he saw no need to pay police officers for performing their jobs. Instead, he occasionally offered personal support, such as meals or assistance. "The best I could do minsan is pupunta ako, yayain ko sila magkain. Or kung may problema sila na personal... (halimbawa) may kanser ang asawa...," Duterte shared, highlighting his compassionate support for officers facing personal challenges. Echoing Duterte's sentiments, Go dismissed the notion of a reward system, emphasizing that Duterte's instructions were clear: no civilians, whether drug lords or individuals linked to drugs, were to be harmed indiscriminately. "Ang alam ko, walang reward system na ipinapatupad si former President Duterte laban sa sinumang sibilyan," Go asserted. He clarified that Duterte's often harsh words were intended to intimidate corrupt officials like so-called ninja cops, rather than encourage violence. As Special Assistant to the President (SAP) from 2016 to 2018, Go recounted his duties within the administration, which were primarily administrative and logistical, remaining strictly separate from any financial or discretionary authority. Go clarified his role further, stating, "Hindi ako kailanman naghawak ng mga usaping pinansyal. Ang mga responsibilidad ko noon ay administrative at logistical lamang." In light of these allegations, Go highlighted how sensitive information, particularly complaints involving scams or extortion, was referred to agencies like the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) or the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). "Kung may mga gustong magpa-verify ng mga information, maraming reklamo, scammers, manloloko, extortionist, we refer it to CIDG, NBI," Go added, underscoring the administration's commitment to strict procedural integrity. Go then emphasized the importance of investigating past enforcement practices and looking into any abuses to better form necessary legislation. He voiced his dedication to supporting policies aimed at preventing misuse of authority within law enforcement. "Ngayon, nandirito tayo para malaman kung may naging pang-aabuso ba sa hanay ng kapulisan at nagamit ba ito sa pansariling interes?" he remarked, emphasizing the importance of these insights in crafting effective policies. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and vice-chair of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, he underscored his commitment to addressing the drug problem, aiming to enhance public safety and strengthen the nation's fight against illegal drugs. "With this information, we can then craft the necessary legislation to better serve our countrymen," he concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.