Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on police raid of POGO site in Bagac, Bataan

October 31, 2024

The latest police raid of a suspected illegal POGO site in Central One in Bagac, Bataan shows that unscrupulous groups continue to disregard the President's directive of a total POGO ban in the country. Instead of wrapping-up operations, these groups continue to perpetrate scamming operations under the guise of BPO operations.

This is a contemptible disregard for existing laws. While I commend police authorities for their unrelenting pursuit of illegal POGO operations in the country, I urge them, along with local government units and concerned agencies to leave no stone unturned until we have rid our communities of illegal POGO operations. Ang bawat isa sa atin ay dapat hindi huminto hangga't hindi nawawala ang salot sa lipunan na dulot ng operasyon ng mga POGO sa bansa.

