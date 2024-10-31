BIG MO WITH UNIVERSALS MONSTERS

Universals Monsters Scared Millions and Saved Hollywood On Halloween 1931 During The Great Depression

Mole Richardson's Big Mole Stage Light and Universal Pictures Monsters Saved Hollywood When Sound and Color was embedded into Feature Films 1929-1959” — Gary German

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 93 years ago on a Goulash Night on a chilly night across America and the World, October 31st 1931 would make its history in Hollywood. It the beginning of one of worst periods in Human History, the Great Depression would present itself. Humans all over the world needed to take them away from their Mental and Physical Pain. Hollywood somehow found the answer. It all began with the start of 1929, with a transition from silent films to full color and sound. Talkies would come in with a bang. It would be the Nickel and Dime that would save Hollywood and the world.

Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Wolf Man, and The Invisible Man that would keep folks in the theaters hours at a time. It’s what Hollywood Called, The Great Escape that saved the world! It also kept most of Hollywood from shutting its doors.

An unlikely enclosed Universal Pictures sound stage number 12 would become Universal Pictures go-to environment to put out the greatest Monster (Horror) films during a time where moviegoers were looking for something different to scare the depression out of every worldwide soul.

It took 1 Stage Lights-made by Mole Richardson, the biggest ever at 28 inches in circumference with a combination of ideas that would bring a whole new light to Feature films.

The Monster Movies was genius! Most people were reeling with homelessness, starvation and depression. It was the Fright that was instilled in human’s souls that would take them away to another place far away from The Great depression. So the Term, “Scared to Death”, became the phrase that saved humanity.

The real hero, was not the feature films, it was the Lighting behind the Camera that made them really scary and real!

What was the best medicine during one of the Lowest Mentally Torn Times in World History? Being Scared out of your shoes by watching Monsters in dark theaters across the globe. Not only did the Monsters make money for the Studios they saved Hollywood by getting Movie Goers coming back multiple times with the same Monster Movies. They called it “The Return of The Dead.”

The transition from Silent to Sound was also a major factor that made Mole Richardson the go to Film Lighting Company. It was genius, that they were able to pull it off!

But the real factor here was how it looked on the big screen to the audiences. From the front row to 35 rows to the back of the theater. It all came down to the Lighting. The mixing of light, the carbon to incodensence. Up -close and personal is what happened and only the Lighting Effects is what made it almost too real for people having a tough time surviving in those hard times. Many folks were literally soiling themselves with fright. Mole Richardson figured out the lighting brightness and how to bring the shadows out into the light. If it was not for The Big Mo, stage light, Hollywood would not have had the scary effect that drew audiences back and back again during one of the worst times of Human Existence.

Only of one of the four Big Mo’s that was on-set at Universal Pictures Sound Stage 12 survived and it’s in Florida for Universal Monsters Fanatics and Halloween fans to see.

It has been retrofitted with new parts over the years but it survived WW2 and the scarcity of metal and steel to help build ships, submarines and Bombers that was repurposed from 1941 to 1945. Mole Richardson instead of building new stage lights, the company made them very usable and interchangeable during the Hollywood Magical Era. 93-years later and we humans still love to be scared to death in movie seats.

