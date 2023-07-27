INDIANA JONES FAN BUILDS A TIME CAPSULE SET TO SHATTER A GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

INDY TIME CAPSULE ART Photo 3

INDIANA JONES FAN TAKES THREE YEARS TO COMPLETE THE WORLDS COOLEST MAN CAVE AND THE LARGEST TIME CAPSULE EVER

It took me 3 years out of my life to get this right. I believe Indy fans will get a kick out of this Man Cave/Time Capsule” — Gary German

TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiana Jones Fan slash Curator and Exhibit Artesian Artist, Gary Lynn German, has traveled the world on a crazy quest that has taken him 36 months searching for artifacts and antiquities to change the way we look at an art exhibit in a museum or at a basement Man Cave. This Fan-Based Indiana Jones “Time Capsule” could break two Guinness World Records! 1) the most expensive Man Cave and 2) the largest Time Capsule with over 5000 relics all stuffed in a 20 x 30 X 12 foot space breaking Harold Davisson’s time capsule record even before it’s pried opened in 2025. The Time Capsule is considered by most to be a true (live-action) portrait of our favorite Pop Culture Hero, Dr. Henry Walton Jones Jr.

Today’s Man-Cave has now taken a giant leap forward from kegerators, high-end signed sports memorabilia, and a cool car in a garage of the past, to today’s world as fan-based Time Capsules of your favorite Pop Culture Hero. “It was always about imagining it to be an exhibit in a Prestigious Art Museum,” said German.

The Indiana Jones Time Capsule looks as if our famous pop culture hero just walked away in the middle of the night in October 1989 and never returned, despite rumors of his death. The smells, the dim lighting, the dust, and the cobwebs are all present that gives the illusion that our Super Hero will live on well into the future.

Mr. German created this Indy Time Capsule from many artifacts, relics, antiquities, prestigious artwork, and authentic movie props from all 5 Indiana Jones films that will make most museums jealous and guarantee to stun those lucky enough to see it. I stayed away from likeness assets and kept with licensed assets after reading 18 books on Indiana and of Roy Andrews Chapman the real Indiana Jones. “This is why this works, I borrowed from both Fiction and non-fictional men.” Said German. Easter Eggs are present everywhere to enlighten any Indy fan's mood! The Value of this asset will only be disclosed to The Guinness World Record Executives.

The Indy Time Capsule is truly a master class in Artwork. It’s called “Creative Chaos!” It puts all your senses on high alert and it could be the best Aphrodisiac ever created in the entertainment art world.” Said German.

“It was specifically designed with one goal in mind and that is if you see it over ten times in a row, you will see things you did not see previously. It’s a Secret design, of which, I will never disclose.” Said German. “It’s a constantly changing Rubik’s Cube that you cannot figure out, no matter how hard you try” added German.”

The Indy Time Capsule could be a unique and creative department store window display. It’s the coolest museum Exhibit. It’s a souped-up man cave, it’s a hospital's Dream of an Art Wellness Project. It’s a history lesson and a pop culture icon masterpiece all wrapped up with ribbons and bows as a gigantic gift given to the entire world.

“If I went and purchased a mansion to be used as a vacation rental-it would be booked five years into the future,” “If I was selling my multimillion-dollar mansion and I needed something that would take it off the market in 1-hour, this could be the ticket to do that.” Said German.

“My father and mother taught me that if you’re going to do something, don’t do it halfway. Pour your soul into it and you will leave behind something worthwhile to talk about for generations. I built this unique Time Capsule to honor both of them.” Added German.