Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Albania to Azerbaijan

On October 31, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, received the credentials of Besart Kadia, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Albania.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Highlighting the successful development of bilateral relations, the head of state noted that reciprocal visits by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Albania, as well as the recent visit of the Albanian Prime Minister to Azerbaijan, have contributed to strengthening these ties. The Azerbaijani President emphasized that the Prime Minister of Albania will participate in COP29 in a few days, adding that all of these events demonstrate the close partnership between the two nations. He further noted that the two countries have always supported each other at the international level, and he commended the Albanian government's support for Azerbaijan’s position in international organizations where the country is not represented.

The ambassador conveyed greetings from the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Besart Kadia to pass on his regards to the Prime Minister of Albania.

Ambassador Kadia expressed his pleasure at beginning his tenure in Azerbaijan and underscored the importance of friendship and cultural ties between the two countries and their peoples.

The diplomat reaffirmed Albania's support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Emphasizing the significance of COP29, the ambassador noted his admiration for Azerbaijan's preparations for this large-scale event.

During the conversation, the two leaders praised the economic cooperation covering such areas as energy, transport, trade, and tourism, expressing optimism for the continued strengthening of bilateral relations in the years ahead.