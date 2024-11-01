Building Information Modeling Market Growth on Track for USD 23.65 Billion by 2032 at 13.6% CAGR

Building Information Modeling Market

Technological advancements and the shift towards sustainable building practices have led to increased adoption of building information modeling.

BIM software enables stakeholders, including engineers, architects, and contractors, to develop detailed 3D models that integrate several aspects of the infrastructure projects. ” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our detailed report on building information modeling offers a thorough analysis of the market, covering every aspect stakeholders need to know.According to our latest research report, the market for building information modeling is anticipated to witness significant growth. The building information modeling market size was valued at USD 7.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 23.65 billion by 2032. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:Building information modeling (BIM) is an intelligent, 3D tool that offers a digital representation of a building’s physical and functional aspects. It includes a database of all related building information and intelligent data, ranging from construction sequencing to cost and lifecycle management information. BIM enables collaboration, document management, and simulation throughout the entire project’s lifecycle. BIM finds applications in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.

BIM offers a 3D visualization of the project, enabling stakeholders to better understand the design and make informed decisions. Also, the use of BIM can help improve the efficiency and clarity of a building's construction. Besides, it can help stakeholders like municipalities, property managers and governments to make informed decisions based on the insights gained from the data. The ability of BIM to support efficient project delivery propels the building information modeling market growth. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬:• Market Size Value in 2023: USD 7.54 billion• Market Size Value in 2024: USD 8.55 billion• Revenue Forecast in 2032: USD 23.65 billion• CAGR: 13.6% from 2024 to 2032• Base Year: 2023• Historical Data: 2019–2022• Forecast Period: 2024–2032• Report Format: PDF + Excel

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Leading market players play a pivotal role in advancing BIM solutions, improving project efficiencies and shaping industry standards. The top market participants adopt strategic developments and focus on R&D to improve their product offerings and expand their global reach. The top market participants adopt strategic developments and focus on R&D to improve their product offerings and expand their global reach.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:• ACCA software• Archidata Inc.• Asite• Autodesk Inc.• LOD Planner• Nemetschek Group• Pentagon Solutions LTD• Schneider Electric• Trimble Inc.• Vectorworks, Inc.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Rapid Urbanization: With the rising population and the expansion of urban areas, there is a pressing need for infrastructure development. This surge in construction activity has led to the adoption of BIM software. BIM enables stakeholders effectively manage the complexities of infrastructure development, thereby driving the building information modeling market demand.• Growing Adoption of Digital Technology: In recent years, there has been an increase in the adoption of digital technologies in the construction sector to streamline workflow and improve productivity. This, in turn, has led to the increased usage of BIM in construction activities.• Government Mandates: BIM has gained increased recognition within the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry owing to its efficiency and cost-saving potential. Besides, government mandates are accelerating the global adoption of BIM.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:North America accounted for a significant market share in 2023. This is primarily because of the increased usage of BIM technologies across the construction sector. Also, the presence of major companies such as Autodesk Inc., and Trimble Inc. further strengthens the market landscape in the region.The building information modeling market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032. 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:By Solution Type Outlook• Software• ServicesBy Project Type Outlook• Preconstruction• Construction• OperationsBy Deployment Type Outlook• On Premises• Cloud BasedBy Building Type Outlook• Residential• Commercial• Industrial• Public Infrastructure• OthersBy Application Outlook• Construction & Design• Planning & Modelling• Asset Management Building System Analysis & Maintenance Scheduling• OthersBy End User Outlook• Builders & Contractors• AEC Professionals• Consultants & Facility Managers• OthersBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America

The global building information modeling industry is expected to reach USD 23.65 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. 