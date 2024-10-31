Jackson County Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Raping a Child

(JACKSON, Ohio) — A Jackson County man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a child, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Jackson County Prosecutor Randy Dupree announced today.

Eric Dearth, 56, was convicted of three counts of rape following a weeklong jury trial that concluded in September. Dearth’s victim was under the age of 13.

“Monsters belong behind bars, where there are no children to prey upon,” Yost said. “This man will soon fade from society’s memory, leaving nothing but the nightmare of his wicked deeds.”

Dearth will be eligible for parole after 30 years. Upon release, he will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life.

“This sentence should send a message to people who choose to prey on children – the State of Ohio will do everything in its power to hold you accountable for your heinous actions,” Dupree said. “I’m grateful for the work of the Jackson Police Department to investigate these crimes and hope that this sentence brings closure to the victim.”

The case was investigated by the Jackson Police Department and prosecuted by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from the attorney general’s Special Prosecutions Section.

The AG’s Special Prosecutions Section offers resources to prosecutors across the state, including providing special prosecutors to assist with complex criminal proceedings such as child sex abuse cases.

