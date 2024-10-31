Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Hindu community a blessed Diwali

President Ramaphosa wishes South Africa’s Hindu community a blessed and festive Diwali/Deepavali 2024.

President Ramaphosa said: “The Festival of Lights, with its origins in the triumph of good over evil, is a period for all South Africans to recommit to overcoming the inequalities, disadvantage and social ills that affect parts of our society and many parts of the world today.

“The values of truth, love, peace and non-violence by which Hindus live and conduct themselves within family and community are values that are at the heart of creating a better country and a better world.

“Happy Diwali and may this be a special time of celebrating life, family and community.”

