Minister Gwarube attends Kingsridge High School for Girls 150th Founders’ Day event, 7 Mar

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, will spend the eve of International Women’s Day with over 1,000 young girls and alumni at Kingsridge High School for Girls in the Eastern Cape. The Minister has been invited as the guest speaker at the school’s 150th Founders’ Day celebrations, she returns to the school where she spent her formative years

KHS Founders Day is an opportunity to celebrate the school’s legacy of academic excellence and leadership in shaping young women, as well as to inspire the next generation of female leaders. The Minister’s address will emphasise the importance of women’s empowerment, access to education, and encouraging young women to break barriers in male-dominated fields such as STEM, engineering, technology, and AI.

This special occasion offers the media an opportunity to engage with the Minister, educators, students, and alumni on key issues relating to education, gender equality, and the role of schools in shaping future leaders.

Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the 150th Founders Day commemoration as follows:

Date: Friday, 07 March 2025

Time: 08:00 – 14:00

Venue: Kingsridge High School for Girls, King Williams Town, Eastern Cape

