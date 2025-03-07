Minister Gwarube attends Kingsridge High School for Girls 150th Founders’ Day event, 7 Mar
The Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, will spend the eve of International Women’s Day with over 1,000 young girls and alumni at Kingsridge High School for Girls in the Eastern Cape. The Minister has been invited as the guest speaker at the school’s 150th Founders’ Day celebrations, she returns to the school where she spent her formative years
KHS Founders Day is an opportunity to celebrate the school’s legacy of academic excellence and leadership in shaping young women, as well as to inspire the next generation of female leaders. The Minister’s address will emphasise the importance of women’s empowerment, access to education, and encouraging young women to break barriers in male-dominated fields such as STEM, engineering, technology, and AI.
This special occasion offers the media an opportunity to engage with the Minister, educators, students, and alumni on key issues relating to education, gender equality, and the role of schools in shaping future leaders.
Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the 150th Founders Day commemoration as follows:
Date: Friday, 07 March 2025
Time: 08:00 – 14:00
Venue: Kingsridge High School for Girls, King Williams Town, Eastern Cape
Media RSVPs and Enquiries:
Lukhanyo Vangqa
E-mail: Vangqa.L@dbe.gov.za
Cell: 066 302 153
Media enquiries:
Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer
Cell: 081 758 1546
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.