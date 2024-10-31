Deputy Minister David Mahlobo introduces multi-stakeholder steering committee, 2 Nov
Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Mr David Mahlobo, together with North West Premier Mr Lazarus Mokgosi will on Saturday, 02 November 2024, introduce a multi-stakeholder steering committee, consisting of stakeholders including business owners, state institutions and civil society representing residents and other groupings, to drive cooperation and prosperity for users of the land at the Hartbeespoort Dam.
During his previous interaction with the stakeholders on last month, Deputy Minister Mahlobo announced the establishment of a multi-disciplinary structure to be unveiled in the first week of November, that will look into the different issues affecting the stakeholders who are operating their business at state owned land of Hartbeespoort Dam as well as residents around the water resource. The structure will also zoom into the water resource remediation programme currently being implemented, and harness opportunities for economic growth for the area.
Members of the media are invited to attend Deputy Minister Mahlobo’s stakeholder engagement as follows:
Date: Saturday, 02 November 2024
Time: 09:00
Venue: DWS Area Office, Hartbeespoort Dam, Old Rustenburg Road
For media confirmations please contact
Sanku Tsunke
Cell: 066 299 2915
E-mail: tsunkes@dws@dws.gov.za.
Katlego Bolokang
Cell: 082 610 5311
Cell: bolokangk@dws.gov.za
For more information, contact
Wisane Mavasa
Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation
Cell: 060 561 8935
E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za
