Governor Hochul Announces New York Has Landed the First National Semiconductor Technology Center Facility in the Nation

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated the designation of NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex as the location of the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator, an NSTC facility. This announcement marks an anticipated significant investment in EUV research and development under the Biden-Harris Administration’s CHIPS and Science Act. This prestigious designation unlocks $825 million in federal funding and makes New York State the first state in the nation to land one of three NSTC facilities.

“From day one of my administration, I pledged that New York State would lead the charge to bring back advanced manufacturing and R&D to the U.S., creating good jobs and economic opportunity in the process,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to the winning combination of federal CHIPS funding and New York’s determination and ingenuity, the Albany NanoTech Complex will be home to the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator, and fuel America's advanced manufacturing renaissance. I thank the Biden-Harris Administration, the Department of Commerce, Natcast, and our federal delegation for their partnership as we continue to work together to advance U.S. semiconductor leadership, safeguard our national security and create a brighter future for all.”

NY CREATES and Natcast, the operator of the NSTC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support establishing the new EUV Accelerator in New York. The CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator will be supported by an investment of up to $825 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce and will be managed by Natcast. This prestigious and competitive award reinforces New York State's role as a national and global leader in semiconductor innovation, strengthens the State's position as a critical hub for the U.S. semiconductor industry, and will accelerate growth of New York’s high-tech ecosystem across the region and state while attracting innovation-based job opportunities. The EUV Accelerator will be accessible to NSTC members and Natcast researchers from across the country. NY CREATES and Natcast now expect to negotiate a contract with the final terms and conditions.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, “With this first proposed flagship facility, CHIPS for America is providing access to cutting-edge research and tools to the NSTC and its launch represents a key milestone in ensuring the United States remains a global leader in innovation and semiconductor research and development. The research and development component of the CHIPS and Science Act is fundamental to our long-term national security and ensuring the U.S. remains the most technologically competitive place on earth. Thanks to President Biden and Vice President Harris, we are not just producing the world’s most advanced semiconductors; we are building a resilient ecosystem that will power everything from smartphones to advanced AI, safeguarding U.S. national security and keeping America competitive for decades to come.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “This is the dawn of a new day for Upstate NY and a turning point in U.S. leadership in semiconductor research. I am proud to announce America’s first major National Semiconductor Technology Center facility will be right here in Albany. This will help ensure advancements in semiconductors that will shape the next century are stamped ‘Made in America’ and not developed and made in places like China. Today, Uncle Sam is saying that Albany NanoTech is THE place for developing the next frontier of America’s technological future. I wrote the NSTC in my CHIPS & Science Law with Albany NanoTech as my inspiration, and now that dream is becoming a reality. Today we help usher in America’s next era of chip research and manufacturing, with Upstate NY leading the way.”

NY CREATES' Albany NanoTech Complex is the most advanced, publicly-owned, accessible 300mm semiconductor R&D center in North America and is uniquely positioned to host the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator, an NSTC Facility. Governor Hochul’s strategic $1 billion investment announced in December 2023, made this designation possible by establishing NY CREATES’ High NA EUV Lithography Center, which will support the research and development of the world’s most complex and powerful semiconductors and will be leveraged as part of the national center.

NY CREATES' President Dave Anderson said, “With a legacy spanning more than 20 years of technological achievements, NY CREATES and our industry partners have been central to establishing and growing New York’s — and the nation’s — semiconductor R&D ecosystem. This is an historic moment for New York and the semiconductor industry, and we look forward to working closely with Natcast to leverage our resources, capabilities, and know-how to bring this innovative vision to fruition. We are thrilled that the EUV Accelerator at NY CREATES will become an even greater beacon of opportunity and collaboration for our partners as we transform today’s ideas into tomorrow’s technologies. Together, we can shape the future and in doing so, bolster America’s economic and national security while cementing our position as a global leader. We are grateful to Governor Hochul, whose unwavering commitment to the industry has positioned NY CREATES to host the EUV Accelerator, the Biden-Harris Administration, and Majority Leader Schumer for making the U.S. CHIPS & Science Act a reality.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "It comes as no surprise that New York has been awarded the first flagship National Semiconductor Technology Center by the federal government, because there is no leader of any state putting more effort and resources into laying the foundation for America's advanced manufacturing renaissance than Governor Hochul. ESD, along with our colleagues at GO SEMI and NY CREATES, are proud of the progress we have made advancing New York's leadership in semiconductor technology and innovation but we are even more excited for the greater benefits to come — increased global investment, enhanced training and skill-building for our workforce, high quality and meaningful careers within a rapidly growing sector, and broader and more sustainable economic opportunities for all New Yorkers, particularly Upstate.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “The Albany NanoTech Complex’s well-deserved selection as the NSTC EUV Center hub is testament to the hard work and leadership of Governor Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Schumer. SUNY is proud to be a key engine of New York State’s meteoric rise in the semiconductor space, contributing our system’s academic excellence, research faculty, staff, and facilities, and educating the industry-skilled workforce necessary to meet the tremendous needs of the semiconductor industry at all levels that only a large system like SUNY can.”

The EUV Accelerator will be operated by Natcast, the non-profit entity created through the CHIPS and Science Act to operate the NSTC consortium. The EUV Accelerator’s location at NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex will allow NSTC members and Natcast researchers to access and leverage more than $25 billion in public-private investments that have been made since the site’s inception, including access to Standard NA EUV lithography by 2025 and access to High NA EUV lithography by 2026.

EUV is a critical process technology used to create advanced computer chips. Using the most advanced High NA EUV equipment, chip components will be able to be made smaller, more powerful and faster using less energy, helping the semiconductor industry become more environmentally sustainable.

Research and development at the EUV Accelerator will focus on cutting-edge innovation in semiconductor technologies, helping to secure the nation's semiconductor supply chain and the development of next-generation chips. The EUV Accelerator will be America’s focal point for advanced semiconductor research and development initiatives that enable breakthrough technological innovations, and support programs that provide, foster, and grow a talented workforce.

Natcast CEO Deirdre Hanford said, “The CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator underscores our commitment to developing and advancing next-generation semiconductor technologies here in the U.S. Through this collaboration with NY CREATES, Natcast and NSTC members will have access to essential EUV lithography tools and processes to facilitate a wider range of research and accelerate commercialization of the technologies of tomorrow.”

IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said, “We are thrilled that New York State has been selected as the home of our nation’s first NSTC EUV Center. For over 20 years, IBM and our public-private partners at NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex have produced many of the technical breakthroughs that have propelled the semiconductor industry forward. Thanks to Sec. Raimondo, Gov. Hochul, Sen. Schumer, and many others, the new Center in Albany will support the United States' mission to lead global chip innovation.”

Micron Executive Vice President of Technology and Products Office Scott DeBoer said, “The compelling factors for Micron in choosing New York as home to our megafab are the rich ecosystem in support of research and development, synergistic university partnerships, an exceptional talent pipeline, and strong public support, which fosters an environment to grow semiconductor R&D in the U.S. Micron is pleased to see that the U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded the NY CREATES Albany NanoTech Center the designation of being named the NSTC’s EUV Accelerator. Thanks to the leadership of Majority Leader Schumer and Governor Hochul, we will be able to scale our memory technology leadership and advance next-generation semiconductor R&D.”

TEL Technology Center President Alex Oscilowski said, “We’re excited NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex has been selected as the home of the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator. This marks the latest milestone in our 20-year partnership with NY CREATES, working together to drive unparalleled innovation in advanced semiconductor manufacturing technology.”

Applied Materials Semiconductor Products Group President Dr. Prabu Raja said, “Applied Materials is pleased to see Natcast and NY CREATES partnering to strengthen the nation’s semiconductor ecosystem with new investments in advanced patterning infrastructure. National R&D programs are critical for maintaining long-term leadership in chipmaking technology. The NSTC EUV Accelerator is highly complementary to commercial platforms like Applied’s META Center (Materials Engineering Technology Accelerator) at Albany NanoTech and EPIC Center in Silicon Valley. When national and commercial programs work together, they can lead to breakthrough innovations that propel U.S. technology leadership.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Building up America's domestic semiconductor industry is critical to create good-paying jobs, protect our supply chains, and strengthen our national security, and I'm proud to see New York leading this effort. Upstate New York is already a hub for cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing, research, and development, and the designation of NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex as the location of the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator will help us maintain our status as a global leader in such a vital industry. I fought hard to pass the CHIPS and Science Act, and I'm proud to see this historic legislation bring scientific innovation and economic development to the Capital Region.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “Today is a monumental moment for our region, for job creation, for cutting-edge research, and for our 21st century precision economy. In the years since Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act, I have been relentlessly advocating alongside the many stakeholders who call NY CREATES home to leverage the shovel-ready infrastructure and advanced R&D capabilities right here at the Albany NanoTech Complex. Our region has long been poised to take the reins to steer America’s semiconductor revitalization and, thanks to the pioneering work and sound investment of New York leadership, local chip manufacturers, researchers, educational institutions, and other stakeholders, that reality is upon us. I’m thrilled to celebrate this groundbreaking announcement and remain as determined as ever to secure strong federal action that delivers for American workers, consumers, and communities.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “This designation of NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex as the location of the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator is incredible news for Albany County and the Capital Region and reinforces New York State's role as a global leader in semiconductor innovation. It was under a year ago that the Governor announced a $1 billion investment in the High NA EUV Lithography Center, setting the stage for today’s announcement. This designation further strengthens our position as a critical hub for the semiconductor industry. Congratulations to Senator Schumer and Governor Hochul, whose tireless efforts delivered this major economic driver and the job opportunities that will come with it.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “This is a milestone day for the City of Albany, the Capital Region, the state of New York and the United States. I want to thank President Biden, Vice President Harris, Majority Leader Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, Congressman Tonko, and Governor Kathy Hochul for their tireless efforts and advocacy. The investment and award announced today continues our City and region’s legacy of developing cutting edge innovations, and will ensure our global leadership in EUV research and development. We look forward to continuing to grow our workforce, housing and cultural assets to ensure we attract the businesses and research institutions that will want to locate here because of this historic investment.”

The EUV Accelerator will also act as a magnet for a wide range of high-tech companies, spurring additional growth of the innovation ecosystem in New York State, the Northeast, and the U.S. This announcement builds upon billions in CHIPS and Science Act funding that has been announced for industry-leading semiconductor companies in New York State, including GlobalFoundries, Micron, Wolfspeed, and Edwards Vacuum, as well as for the establishment of the Northeast Regional Defense Technology Hub (NORDTECH), founded and led by NY CREATES, Cornell University, IBM, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and the University at Albany, in addition to the Upstate New York Workforce Hub which spans from Buffalo to Rochester to Syracuse.

The new EUV Accelerator at NY CREATES opens the door to millions of dollars in additional awards and research opportunities in the future. NSTC members and Natcast researchers from across the state and nation will be able to leverage the cutting-edge equipment that will be available at the facility to continue to develop and then manufacture their advanced chips.

With the establishment of the new EUV Accelerator, significant workforce development efforts will be undertaken to address the need for skilled workers to allow individuals across New York and the country to gain valuable skills and career opportunities in the semiconductor industry. Academic institutions from New York State and beyond will be able to find additional ways to collaborate with NY CREATES and Natcast.

Governor Hochul’s Commitment to the Semiconductor Industry

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, Upstate New York has seen a major revival in semiconductor related investment. The establishment of the EUV Accelerator in Albany builds on the continued commitment to establish New York State as a global chipmaking hub.

Governor Hochul has maintained a strong commitment to building a modern economy in New York State by growing a dynamic and innovative semiconductor industry. In 2022, the Governor signed New York’s historic Green CHIPS legislation to make New York a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, creating 21st century jobs and kick-starting economic growth while maintaining important environmental protections. As part of the FY24 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul secured a $45 million investment to create the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration (GO-SEMI), which leads statewide efforts to develop the chipmaking sector. In December 2023, Governor Hochul announced a $10 billion public-private partnership – including $9 billion in private investment from IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and other semiconductor leaders – to bring the future of advanced semiconductor research to New York’s Capital region by creating the nation’s first and only industry accessible, High NA EUV Lithography Center at NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex. All of these efforts are positioning New York as an innovation leader ready to support one of three CHIPS for America R&D facilities that will be established under the U.S. CHIPS & Science Act.

New York is home to a robust semiconductor industry which supports more than 150 semiconductor and supply chain companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s efforts, the industry is continuing to grow with major investments from semiconductor businesses and supply chain companies like Micron, GlobalFoundries, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, Menlo Micro and TTM Technologies to expand their presence in New York. In fact, in the last two years, chip companies have announced over $112 billion in planned capital investments in New York – more than any other state – and one in four U.S.-made chips will be produced within 350 miles of Upstate New York. No other region in the country will account for a greater share of domestic production.