Celebrating Progress to Address Mount Vernon's Water Woes

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated significant milestones and ongoing progress in the multi-year implementation of New York State's historic $150 million investment and partnership with the City of Mount Vernon and Westchester County to address the community’s longstanding water infrastructure concerns. The State’s expedited funding and planning processes helped complete construction on the critically important Third Street Sewer Project and Healthy Homes Pilot Program. Additional work is underway to repair water infrastructure and replace lead pipes across the city.

“The ongoing progress in Mount Vernon is a major victory for environmental justice and an example of what can be accomplished when federal, state, and local governments work together to overcome decades of neglect and disinvestment,” Governor Hochul said. “I am incredibly proud of the historic partnership and agency collaboration that are making these long-overdue infrastructure improvements possible as we work toward a safer and healthier Mount Vernon community.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Today, we celebrate the significant progress being made towards water infrastructure challenges, and longstanding environmental justice concerns in Mount Vernon. The Third Street Sewer Project is a collaborative effort across many levels of government, that will ultimately lead to a more resilient and healthier community for our Westchester County residents living in Mount Vernon. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in revitalizing the aging and failing water infrastructure and look forward to working together towards the project’s completion.”

City of Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said, “We are deeply grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and her administration for their unwavering commitment to the City of Mount Vernon. The historic $150 million investment—along with the $10 million WQIP, $3 million Healthy Homes Pilot Program, $2 million Lead Service Line Replacement Program, and $3 million Green Infrastructure Grant Program—represents a transformative partnership between our city, Westchester County, and New York State. These investments are changing lives and restoring dignity to our residents. The completion of the Third Street Sewer Project and the launch of the Healthy Homes Pilot Program are powerful examples of what we can achieve when state and local governments work hand in hand to deliver real results. As we continue the vital work of repairing aging infrastructure and planning for comprehensive lead pipe replacement, we remain steadfast in our commitment to building a healthier, safer, and more resilient Mount Vernon—for this generation and the next.”

Representative George Latimer said, “This is great news for Mt. Vernon and Westchester County, and I thank Governor Hochul for this infrastructure investment to our community. These projects were able to get off the ground quickly thanks to an innovative partnership between the County, City and State governments and we are already seeing the benefits. Residents deserve access to safe, clean drinking water and these projects will go a long way towards reaching that goal. I will continue to advocate for infrastructure investments and environmental improvements in our communities, and work with the Governor and state officials in my new role to deliver for New York’s 16th District.”

First announced in April 2022, New York State’s $150 million investment and three-way partnership with Mount Vernon and Westchester County addresses water and public health challenges that plagued the city for decades by updating aging and failed water infrastructure.

This innovative State-County-City partnership was memorialized in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expedite priority projects and outline roles, responsibilities, and available funding for this city-wide effort. The MOU formalizes the three-way partnership, including the use of funds for engineering, design, and construction work associated with the Third Street Sewer improvements.

Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Through Governor Hochul’s leadership and alongside our partners, Mount Vernon, Westchester County and EFC, DEC is advancing sustainable solutions to address longstanding inequalities and prioritizing environmental justice. The completion of the Third Street Sewer Project and other significant progress in this community are a symbol of the State’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of all New Yorkers through investments in disadvantaged communities too often overlooked.”

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “The transformative projects we’re celebrating today are not just a patchwork of fixes. They are part of Governor Hochul’s strategic initiative to address longstanding citywide environmental challenges with real, lasting solutions. This is exactly what EFC was created to do—bridge the gap between need and action by providing crucial financial resources, especially in communities that have historically been underserved. The State’s $150 million investment isn’t just funding construction—it’s restoring dignity, improving quality of life, and building the capacity Mount Vernon needs to thrive for generations to come.”

Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Thanks to the partnership between New York State, Westchester County, and the city of Mount Vernon, the Third Street Sewer Project and the Mount Vernon Healthy Homes pilot program are protecting homes, helping improve the quality-of-life for thousands of residents, and strengthening the infrastructure for this entire city corridor. Through projects like these, we are demonstrating how Governor Hochul’s historic $150 million investment is addressing the environmental inequities that have plagued the city for far too long.”

Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “This is a momentous public health achievement for this community thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul, as well as the collaboration between the City of Mount Vernon, Westchester County and our federal partners. The Department of Health is committed to further eliminating health disparities in this community by identifying lead service lines, a critical component to their replacement and to the overall health of Mount Vernon residents.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Mayor Shawn Patterson-Howard made the Third Street Sewer Project and the Healthy Homes initiative a priority, enabling the completion of these milestones for Mount Vernon. This project demonstrates what's possible when government at all levels works together. The Governor and the State Legislature secured historic investments in our state’s water infrastructure, recognizing that clean water is not a privilege but a right for all New Yorkers. Through this $150 million partnership, which includes the use of $9 million in Clean Water Infrastructure Act funds, we promised reliable infrastructure that would address decades of neglect. Today, we are delivering on that promise.”

Assemblymember Gary Pretlow said, “The completion of the Third Street Sewer Project marks a major step forward in Mount Vernon’s journey toward environmental justice and equitable infrastructure. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and the unprecedented $150 million state investment, our community is finally seeing real, lasting progress. Projects like the Healthy Homes Pilot Program and ongoing efforts to remove lead pipes and modernize our wastewater systems will not only improve public health but restore trust in the systems that serve our residents every day.”

Third Street Sewer Project

The Third Street project consists of a new underground pumping station, approximately 400 linear feet of sewer piping on West Third Street, and an emergency generator. The project provides reliable wastewater service and enhanced quality of life for thousands of Mount Vernon residents impacted by broken and long-neglected sewer infrastructure lines. Following an accelerated planning and design process, the completed work will mitigate flooding and sewage backups that have long plagued the area. The project ensures reliable wastewater service for nearby residents who prior to these improvements were served by temporary pumps and a makeshift system staged in the middle of Third Street. Additional infrastructure improvements across the city are planned to advance in phases over five to seven years, prioritizing the city’s most critical infrastructure needs.

Mount Vernon Healthy Homes Initiative

Construction is completed on 24 low-to-moderate income households participating in the Mount Vernon Healthy Homes pilot program. The $3 million program, administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal's Office of Resilient Homes and Communities (RHC), is in addition to the state's $150 million investment, installing residential sewer-related improvements in neighborhoods at high-risk for wastewater backflow. The recently completed pilot targeted the most frequently impacted and highest risk properties in the area. It helps New York fulfill its goal to build resilient homes that adapt to a changing climate while prioritizing communities that were neglected in the past.

Approved homes received the following improvements:

New sanitary sewer backflow prevention devices;

Wastewater drainage improvements;

New whole house water filtration systems;

Replacement of up to two low-flow toilets;

Cleanup and remediation after damage or mold from wastewater flooding; and

Other environmental remediation of hazards such as lead paint or asbestos.

Ongoing System-Wide Repairs

Projects began immediately in 2023, using $5 million from CWIA grants to fund 33 priority projects to repair nearly 200 miles of storm and sanitary sewers. In addition, $10 million from DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) program was invested to implement the comprehensive assessment, remedial design, and full repair of the sewer collection lines that discharge raw sewage to the Hutchinson River. To date, 40 miles of sewer cleaning and 10 miles of sewer repairs have reduced sewer backups in the city by 90 percent.

EFC dedicated an additional $2 million for administrative services including engineering consultant services to accelerate the work. Mount Vernon and DEC are also undertaking a $1 million asset management program to take inventory, assess, and track the city's water infrastructure and help create a plan to fund and maintain Mount Vernon's water quality infrastructure over the long-term. Additionally, a project to reconstruct a pump station on Edison Avenue is moving forward.

Green Infrastructure Project to Manage Stormwater and Revitalize the Fourth Street Park

In addition to the state’s $150 million investment, EFC awarded the city a $3 million grant through the Green Innovation Grant Program. Creative green infrastructure practices including bioretention, rain gardens, and porous pavement will alleviate flooding at the Fourth Street Park and improve the water quality of the Hutchinson River, while revitalizing and beautifying the community’s recreational space.

Lead Service Line Replacement

DOH is actively working with the Mount Vernon Board of Water Supply (MVBWS) on their lead service line inventory project. The initial $1 million grant financing agreement with EFC was approved by Mount Vernon on Sept. 14, 2022, with an additional $1 million grant approved on August 15, 2024. MVBWS began their inventory efforts by reviewing their archive of more than 12,500 water accounts. Of the approximately 12,000 service line records reviewed to date, approximately 7,800 indicate the presence of lead. In addition to the full archive review, MVBWS launched community engagement efforts in April 2024 with public information mailings and the creation of a lead service line program website, as coordination with the public on this initiative is crucial to its long-term success.

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $2.2 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2024 alone. With an additional $500 million proposed for clean water infrastructure in the FY26 Executive Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a record $6 billion in water infrastructure since 2017.