Cityscape Global 2024 Set to Welcome International Real Estate Elite to Riyadh

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityscape Global, the world’s largest real estate event, will challenge the norms and set the agenda for the future of living when it brings together policymakers, investors and innovators from across the globe from November 11-14 at the Malham Exhibition and Convention Centre, Riyadh.Cityscape Global 2024 will be held under the theme ‘The Future of Living’ and is sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) in partnership with the Real Estate General Authority, Vision 2030 and the Housing Program. This edition is poised to bring together international and local industry leaders under one roof and event sponsors include Foundation Partners: National Housing Company, NEOM, ROSHN Group, New Murabba, King Abduallah Financial District (KAFD) and Destination Partner, Masar.International participants include some of the most prominent and respected names from the global real estate ecosystem, representing policy makers, financiers, developers, architects and cutting-edge innovators. Cityscape Global will host over 500+ speakers, with more than half coming from outside the Middle East region. Headline speakers include businessman and Dragons’ Den & Shark Tank Judge investor, Kevin O’Leary; H.E. Dr. Violeta Bulc, Former European Commissioner of Transport and Former Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia; and globally renowned architects & co-directors, Doriana & Massimiliano Fuksas. There will be more than seven country pavilions, and double the international presence compared with last year’s edition.Cityscape Global’s seven conferences will focus on every facet of the real estate value-chain; from international best practices for developers and asset owners at the Asset Horizons Stage, to the latest innovations in real estate technology at the PropTech Conference, and the secrets behind the most iconic architecture at the Design and Architecture Conference. There will be something for everyone within the real estate industry.Embodying the show’s core theme, Cityscape Global’s mainstage – The Future of Living Summit – brings together the biggest names across real estate and urban planning. Current and former mayors, ministers and international dignitaries, as well as globally renowned architects, institutional investors, and industry leaders of the biggest GIGA projects in Saudia Arabia - including, NEOM, ROSHN, New Murabba, Misk City, King Abduallah Financial District (KAFD), King Salman Park and Sports Boulevard - will gather to share their vision of the future of living, with each day at the summit gazing further into our future.The Institutional Investors’ Forum will be a hub for investment and partnership opportunities. With over $2.8 trillion in assets under management and 150 C-level investors from 22 countries represented, the Forum aims to foster significant collaborations and investment ventures.Saudi Market Innovators to Shine at Cityscape Global 2024Cityscape Global 2024 aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals of building more than a million new homes and reaching 70 percent homeownership by the end of the decade.“Cityscape is the premier real estate event in the Kingdom and regionally, and we are excited to showcase the breadth and depth of our projects across the Kingdom," said Dr Khalid Johar, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of ROSHN."As the national leading multi-asset developer, we are a force for transformation and we are committed to supporting Vision 2030’s goals of building a leading nation that promotes home ownership, quality of life, and economic opportunities for the country’s private sector. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand to see the progress we have made and offer them a chance to explore our human-centric projects,” added Dr Khalid Johar.From Saudi to the Wider RegionInternational participants include some of the most prominent and respected names in global real estate.UK-based company, UK Homes, will use Cityscape Global as a gateway to enter the Saudi market, marking its first appearance at this premier event.Turki Alotaibi, Chairman of UK Homes said: “After attending Cityscape Global in 2023 as visitors, we were impressed by the turnout and the calibre of global developments on display. We’re excited to participate in the event this year and showcase The Gateway, Liverpool’s latest luxury development. Our project aligns closely with Cityscape Global’s mission to promote urban regeneration and shape the future of cities around the world. Positioned at the heart of Liverpool’s revitalization efforts, The Gateway reflects the innovation and forward-thinking approach that Cityscape Global champions.“Cityscape Global's commitment to encouraging collaboration and connecting industry leaders is something we value deeply. It’s an opportunity to engage with like-minded professionals, share insights, and contribute to discussions about the evolving real estate landscape while highlighting Liverpool’s role as a dynamic and emerging urban hub,” Turki Alotaibi added.Philip Thomas, CEO of Majan Engineering and Co-Chairman of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Oman said: “Cityscape Global is an unrivalled gathering of the world’s most prestigious real estate related firms and professionals within the built environment. I am excited to be attending with my Omani colleagues to showcase how we, as a ‘regional local’ company can provide accessible, international RICS-standard services to projects in the Kingdom."I see Cityscape as an opportunity for us to raise awareness of Majan and the work we do, and to broaden our regional network. I very much hope prospective clients will see the substantial projects we are undertaking in Oman and come to trust us as long-term strategic partners for projects in the region. I look forward to Cityscape Global helping us cement our success in the Kingdom,” Philip Thomas added.Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf, which organizes Cityscape Global, said: “This year’s event is much more than just an exhibition; it’s a platform where global real estate leaders and investors can meet, in one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the world, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ultimately, Cityscape acts as a bridge, connecting projects and investments, fostering economic growth and innovation. With over $30 billion in deals signed at the event last year, it’s truly a place to do business.”To learn more and register for the event, please visit - www.cityscapeglobal.com

