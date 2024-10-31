President Cyril Ramaphosa leads meeting with Limpopo Provincial Executive, 1 Nov

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 1 November 2024, lead a meeting with the Limpopo Provincial Executive.

The President will meet with the Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba , and the provincial government executive.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Ministers and Deputy Ministers, and will deliver an opening address at the meeting.



The meeting with the Limpopo provincial government’s executive is a start of a series of engagements between the President and provinces aimed at enhancing intergovernmental coordination and improve service delivery in line with the priorities of the 7th administration.

President Ramaphosa will meet with the provincial executive of the KwaZulu-Natal province ahead of the Presidential District Development Model Imbizo next week.

The Provincial executive will present to the President its 5 year program in alignment with the priorities of the 7th administration.

The meeting will also discuss various approaches to service delivery issues including interventions to improve service delivery at local government level.

The meeting will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 01 November 2024

Time: 10h00 (media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: Council Chamber, City of Polokwane, Limpopo Province

President Ramaphosa and Premier Ramathuba will address the open session before the start of the meeting.

