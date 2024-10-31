HOW TO ENROLL IN A HEATLHCARE.GOV PLAN FOR 2025

(334) 269-3550

Contact:

10/31/2024

If you're shopping for a new health plan in 2025, the time to start is now.

You can enroll in a health insurance plan through the federal health insurance Marketplace at HealthCare.gov from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. If you need coverage on Jan. 1, you will need to enroll by Dec. 15.

Why would I consider a plan through the Marketplace?



If you do not have healthcare coverage through your employer and aren’t eligible for Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or another coverage source, you can get coverage through the Marketplace if you are eligible.



What will a Marketplace plan cover?

According to HealthCare.gov, all Marketplace plans cover:

- 10 essential health benefits (EHBs), including prescription drugs, emergency services, hospitalization, laboratory services, and mental health and substance use disorder services.

- Free preventive health services at no cost to you when delivered by a doctor or provider in your plan’s network.

- Coverage for pre-existing conditions.



What should I do if I already have a Marketplace plan?



If you already have coverage through a Marketplace plan, review your information to make sure it is accurate. You should update your application if you’ve had any income or household changes. You may qualify for different financial assistance or find another plan that costs less or better suits your needs.



What should I look for when I enroll in a Marketplace plan?



If your plan is no longer available in 2025, you should receive a notice from your insurer and the Marketplace. Even if your plan is continuing, it’s worth confirming that the doctors and hospitals you and your family use are still in the plan’s networks.



If you’re looking for a new plan, there are four categories of health insurance plans to choose from on the Marketplace—bronze, silver, gold, and platinum. They’re broken down by how costs are shared between you and your insurer. A fifth category, catastrophic, is available for consumers under 30 years of age or those who face hardship accessing the other plans. Learn more about the different plans and network types by clicking here.

What else should I know?



The NAIC’s Health Insurance Shopping Tool provides a three-step process to compare different health insurance policies. Use the tool to understand how different policies support your health care needs.

