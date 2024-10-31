Derby Barracks / Groos Neg Operator

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5005646

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/29/24 1710 hours.

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Derby Line

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hammer Handle Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/OFFENDER: Kameron Melendez

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

PASSENGER: Juvenile 1

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 330

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

VIOLATION(S): Gross Negligent Operation

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of US Route 5 and Hammer Handle Road in Derby. Investigation revealed that the operator, Kameron Melendez, was traveling south on US Route 5 at a high rate of speed. Melendez's vehicle left the roadway snapping two utility poles due to the force of the impact.

Melendez and his juvenile passenger were transported to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed another vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed with Melendez's vehicle but fled the scene.

At this time the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford of the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at

vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/31/2024 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881