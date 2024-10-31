Derby Barracks / Groos Neg Operator
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A5005646
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/29/24 1710 hours.
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Derby Line
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hammer Handle Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/OFFENDER: Kameron Melendez
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
PASSENGER: Juvenile 1
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: 330
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VIOLATION(S): Gross Negligent Operation
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of US Route 5 and Hammer Handle Road in Derby. Investigation revealed that the operator, Kameron Melendez, was traveling south on US Route 5 at a high rate of speed. Melendez's vehicle left the roadway snapping two utility poles due to the force of the impact.
Melendez and his juvenile passenger were transported to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed another vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed with Melendez's vehicle but fled the scene.
At this time the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford of the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at
vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/31/2024 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
