Mathiques Announces MTC Token at Jeju Island Co-founders Summit

For our company and even the global fintech field, the M.A.I.A. system showcases a new era of intelligent finance, A.I. real-world application and seamless technological integration” — Jean Martin, Mathiques' CTO

LUXEMBOURG, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mathiques Co-founders Summit in Jeju Island, a globally anticipated tech event, has concluded! The showcase of the M.A.I.A. intelligent arbitrage system and the MTC token became Mathiques's focus, marking a critical step forward in fintech and blockchain for the company.Over a 4-days event, more than 100 co-founders from around the world gathered at South Korea's Jeju Island to experience Mathiques' technological prowess and future vision. Chief Technology Officer Jean Martin demonstrated the prowess of the M.A.I.A. system. With outstanding profitability, the system achieves cross-market intelligent arbitrage, and its precise analysis and trade execution capabilities left participants in awe."For our company and even the global fintech field, the M.A.I.A. system showcases a new era of intelligent finance, A.I. real-world application and seamless technological integration," said Jean Martin, Mathiques' CTO.The summit also showcased innovations beyond fintech, highlighting the latest features and game projects of Mathiques' virtual reality platform, Mathispace. Attendees were able to immerse themselves in virtual reality entertainment games, experiencing unprecedented immersion.Chief Product Officer Yanis Dupont stated that Mathiques combines virtual reality with entertainment through cutting-edge technology to bring a new digital experience to more users. "Mathispace's innovative tools and interactive features also provide content creators with more inspiration and creative space," he added.One of the summit's highlights was the announcement of the launch of Mathi Coin (MTC). The MTC token has been successfully deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), symbolising Mathiques' further development in blockchain technology. This is not only a major breakthrough for the company in the field of digital assets but also provides users with the opportunity to participate in airdrop activities, further promoting market expansion and ecological layout.This summit was not just a feast of technology and finance but also an inspiring journey of exploration. On this beautiful island, global business elites not only appreciated the potential of the M.A.I.A. system but also explored how to seize opportunities in future markets through in-depth discussions. The precise analysis and intelligent trading technology of the M.A.I.A. system opened up new avenues for fintech development, while the integration of virtual and reality in Mathispace further demonstrated the future possibilities of combining technology and entertainment.About MathiquesMathiques is a globally leading fintech company specialising in developing innovative financial solutions. Through cutting-edge technologies such as big data analysis, artificial intelligence, arbitrage trading, and secure data management, Mathiques is committed to promoting transparency and efficiency in the financial industry. The company's vision is to meet the increasingly complex demands of the global market through technological innovation, enhancing the security and intelligence of financial services.

Mathiques Milestones | Shaping the Future of FinTech and the Metaverse

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.