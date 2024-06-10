Mathispace Officially Appoints Yanis Dupont as the CPO to Lead the Team in Creating a New Ecosystem for the Metaverse
I am thrilled to join Mathispace and lead the team in creating a new ecosystem for the Metaverse”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathispace, a leading company at the forefront of digital innovation, is delighted to announce the appointment of Yanis Dupont as the Chief Product Officer (CPO). With an impressive track record in pioneering ventures and transformative leadership roles, Yanis brings a dynamic blend of entrepreneurial prowess and strategic acumen to Mathispace.
— Yanis Dupont
Yanis Dupont is a seasoned professional known for his expertise in empowering organisations to leverage AI, the Metaverse, and Web3 technologies to unlock boundless potential. His journey encompasses pioneering ventures as a startup founder and pivotal roles such as interim Chief Commercial Officer at a prominent European Telco, where he spearheaded transformative initiatives that reshaped the industry landscape.
"I am thrilled to join Mathispace and lead the team in creating a new ecosystem for the Metaverse," said Yanis Dupont. "My passion lies in navigating the complex intersections of emerging trends and driving tangible results that shape the future of digital innovation."
Beyond operational leadership, Yanis actively contributes as an investor and advisor to a diverse array of tech enterprises. His expertise spans Web3, the Metaverse, VR, blockchain, and conversational commerce, offering invaluable insights and guidance that foster innovation and sustainable growth.
"Energised by the relentless evolution of technology, I am excited to collaborate with Mathispace and explore the endless possibilities of tomorrow's digital frontier together," Yanis added.
In his role as Chief Product Officer, Yanis Dupont will lead Mathispace's efforts in developing groundbreaking solutions that redefine the possibilities of the Metaverse. His appointment underscores Mathispace's commitment to innovation and its vision of shaping the future of digital experiences.
Yanis will also spearhead the development of Dreamland, an ambitious project that will span across e-commerce, gaming, arts, sports, and music in the Metaverse. Dreamland aims to create a fully immersive and interactive digital environment where users can connect, experience, and engage with a wide range of content and activities.
"We are thrilled to welcome Yanis Dupont to Mathispace as our new Chief Product Officer," said Glen Bekker, CEO at Mathiques. "His wealth of experience and visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving our efforts to create a new ecosystem for the Metaverse."
About Mathispace:
Mathispace is a leading company at the forefront of digital innovation. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including AI, the Metaverse, and Web3, Mathispace is dedicated to shaping the future of digital experiences. Through groundbreaking solutions and visionary leadership, Mathispace is committed to empowering organisations and individuals to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
Press Office
Mathiques
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube