One Agency Partners with Bond Property Lawyers to Enhance Transparency and Service for Clients and Offices

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading real estate group One Agency has partnered with Bond Property Lawyers, a digital property law firm, to bring enhanced visibility, efficiency, and transparency to real estate transactions across Australia. With over 700 personnel nationwide, this collaboration introduces One Agency Conveyancing, delivering cutting-edge technology that streamlines property law services for agents, buyers, and sellers alike.

The partnership introduces an innovative approach to enhancing the real estate transaction process, offering affordable, seamless, and convenient conveyancing solutions. One Agency Conveyancing aims to improve the client experience by providing real-time updates and 24/7 access to critical documents, ensuring that the process from contract to settlement is more transparent and efficient for all parties involved.

"We are excited to partner with Bond Property Lawyers to enhance the service our members provide to their clients," said Paul Davies, Founder and CEO of One Agency. "This collaboration allows us to offer our clients a smoother, more transparent settlement process, empowering them to feel confident and informed throughout."

At the core of this offering is Bond Property Lawyers' innovative buyer and partner portal, which grants agents, mortgage brokers, and clients 24/7 access to essential information, real-time updates, and the ability to download important documents as needed.

Rex Afrasiabi, Principal Lawyer and Co-Founder of Bond Property Lawyers, remarked, “Our partnership with One Agency is an exciting opportunity to deliver exceptional service through efficiency and transparency. With a 48-hour turnaround for contract reviews and preparation, we are setting a new standard in property settlement.”

Co-Founder Bill Nikolouzakis added, "Our technology-driven approach ensures that all key stakeholders—buyers, sellers, agents, and mortgage brokers—have full visibility into the property transaction process. With 24/7 access and real-time updates, we reduce stress and improve efficiency for everyone involved." He further noted, "Our commitment to delivering exceptional service is reflected in our Net Promoter Score (NPS), which is 171% above the industry benchmark, underscoring the trust and satisfaction of our clients."

Through this collaboration, One Agency Conveyancing will provide the highest levels of service, streamline communication, and create a smoother pathway for vendors and buyers alike when transacting.

For more information, visit: https://oneagencygroup.com.au/

Media Contact:

Bond Property Lawyers: Bill Nikolouzakis, Co-Founder Bond Property Lawyers

Phone: 1300 039 559

Email: bill.n@bondc.com.au

One Agency: Paul Davies, Founder and CEO, One Agency

Phone: 1300 792 388

Email: pauld@oneagency.au

About One Agency:

Founded in 2008, One Agency continues to be a disruptor to the real estate industry, offering a simple licence model to real estate businesses and agents wanting to break free from the restraints of a franchise and typical commission splits. With the backing of an international brand and access to a network of like-minded real estate professionals, One Agency members are independent operators, who retain absolute control of their own businesses.

About Bond Property Lawyers:

Bond Property Lawyers is a national, licensed property law firm dedicated to streamlining the settlement process through bespoke technology. Operating with a B2B2C model, Bond increases transparency and efficiency for buyers, sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage brokers, making conveyancing more accessible and efficient across Australia.

