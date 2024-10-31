Global Tour Underway: Elephant Robotics Showcases Innovations at Key International Robotics Events

Elephant Robotics celebrates its halfway of global tour, showcasing innovative robotics solutions at major international robotics conferences and exhibitions.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where robotics technology is transforming industries and enhancing everyday life, Elephant Robotics is excited to announce that its global tour is now halfway through. The company has showcased its innovative robotics solutions at 4 significant scientific and academic robotics conferences and international exhibitions from 14-26 October. These events include the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU WTSA EXPO 2024) in New Delhi, the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2024) in Abu Dhabi, the Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (29th MIF) in Macao, and RobotWorld 2024 in Seoul.Building on its success at the AI for Good Global Summit 2024 this past May, Elephant Robotics received an invitation from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to attend the 1st International AI Standards Summit during the ITU WTSA EXPO 2024. This invitation highlights the company’s achievements in artificial intelligence and robotics, providing a unique platform to showcase innovative solutions, engage with global peers, and promote collaboration. The summit's "AI for Good" initiative aligns with Elephant Robotics' vision, "Enjoy Robots World," aiming to ensure AI technologies benefit individuals, society, and the environment. At ITU WTSA EXPO 2024, Elephant Robotics' booth drew significant attention, showcasing their innovative robotics education solutions and demonstrating how their products address modern educational challenges. Numerous educators and students from around the world engaged in their hands-on robotics workshops, experiencing the transformative power of robotics firsthand.Simultaneously, Elephant Robotics attended IROS 2024, one of the world’s largest robotics research conferences hosted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). With the theme "Robotics for Sustainable Development," IROS 2024 brought together leading experts and innovators to discuss the role of robotics technology in achieving sustainability goals. Throughout the four-day exhibition, Elephant Robotics' booth became a focal point, showcasing advanced robotic products such as the wheeled humanoid robot Mercury X1, the 6 DOF industrial-style robotic arm mechArm 270, and the Artificial Intelligence Kit for entry-level AI vision. The Mercury X1 even conducted a patrol around the venue, engaging visitors in interactive experiences. A staff from Elephant Robotics held meaningful discussions with students, professors, robotics enthusiasts, experts, and industry leaders from around the world about the applications of humanoid robots in commercial and home services, as well as future trends. These discussions not only strengthened connections with global customers but also provided valuable insights into their specific needs and preferences. By engaging directly with industry experts and educators, Elephant Robotics received valuable feedback on user experiences and insights into their evolving needs. This interaction also enabled the company to share its latest market events and product developments while maintaining open communication with global customers and partners. As a result, Elephant Robotics gained a deeper understanding of market demands, identifying key areas for improvement and innovation. This feedback will be crucial in refining product features and enhancing the overall user experience.Following ITU WTSA EXPO 2024 and IROS 2024, Elephant Robotics traveled to Macao for the 29th MIF, where their booth attracted over 1,000 visitors eager to explore the latest robotic innovations. Attendees were captivated by the lifelike bionic robotic companion pets from the metaAnimal series, sparking vibrant interactions. The company showcased a diverse array of robots, including the 6 DOF collaborative robot myCobot 280, the dual-arm 17 DOF semi-humanoid robot Mercury B1, and the bionic robot pets metaCat , metaDog, and metaPanda. An Elephant Robotics representative delivered a keynote speech that emphasized the intelligent features of their home robots and showcased their applications in both commercial and home services, enhancing user engagement through voice recognition and AI technologies. The metaAnimal series is perfect for children, the elderly, and individuals with autism and dementia, with many attendees expressing interest in their therapeutic benefits for reducing loneliness and improving mental health.After the 29th MIF, Elephant Robotics showcased its innovative technology at RobotWorld 2024, one of Asia's largest international robotics exhibitions. This prestigious event served as a comprehensive platform for industry professionals, academics, and enthusiasts to celebrate the latest advancements in robotics. RobotWorld 2024 experienced an impressive turnout, with over 1,800 visitors actively engaging with Elephant Robotics' robots. At this exhibition, Elephant Robotics focused on demonstrating its collaborative robots myCobot series, the versatile mobile robot myAGV, and its popular bionic companion robotic cat metaCat. The myCobot series, known for its precision and adaptability, attracted significant interest from both educational institutions and industry professionals looking to integrate collaborative robots into their operations. Meanwhile, the myAGV showcased its capabilities in automation and logistics, highlighting the growing importance of mobile robots in enhancing efficiency across various sectors.Elephant Robotics' participation in these 4 major scientific and academic robotics conferences underscores the company's innovations in technology and its dedication to integrating AI and robotics into various everyday applications. Through these events, the company showcased its innovative solutions to a global audience while gaining valuable insights from discussions with robotics enthusiasts, experts, and educators. This engagement strengthened connections with customers and partners worldwide and deepened the understanding of global market demands. This feedback will drive Elephant Robotics to continuously advance robotics technology, improve human-robot interaction, and deliver cutting-edge solutions and research platforms. Looking ahead, Elephant Robotics is set to participate in 2 significant scientific and academic robotics conferences in November: The Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL), hosted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) from 6-9 November in Munich and The 62nd Higher Education Expo China from 15-17 November in Chongqing. Visitors are encouraged to stop by Elephant Robotics' booth to experience groundbreaking robotics technologies and discover how these innovations can transform various sectors, including education, scientific and academic research, healthcare, logistics, intelligent manufacturing, home service and commercial services.

