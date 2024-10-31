MNC Statement on AGA and Election

Ottawa, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last few years, the Métis National Council (MNC) has been re-built into a transparent, accountable, and ethical organization. One that continues to support the evolving needs of our Métis Governments and Métis people into the future. As was made clear by Governing Members to the MNC, this reform of the organization and the MNC’s bylaws continues to be a priority.

Despite this collective work and the numerous reforms to better serve the Métis Nation, more time and more discussion are needed between and amongst our Métis governments. While these conversations continue, the Annual General Assembly and the election of a new President has been delayed allowing for more space to have those important dialogues.

The need for a strong national voice, collaborative engagement, and respectful dialogue between all Métis has not and will not change. The MNC remains committed to our ancestors' vision to work respectfully with one another to build a bright future that all Métis people deserve.

-30-

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord, the MNC advocates on behalf of its Governing Members to advance Métis rights and interests within their respective jurisdictions, including the implementation of the Métis Nation’s inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with MNC Governing Members.

Melissa Lagace Métis National Council melissal@metisnation.ca

