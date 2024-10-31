Intelligent Bio Solutions Partners with B2i Digital to Enhance Investor Engagement

Intelligent Bio Solutions is a B2i Digital Featured Company Intelligent Bio Solutions - Nasdaq: INBS

Collaboration focuses on raising awareness of INBS’s rapid, non-invasive drug screening technology and upcoming U.S. market entry

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions addresses a critical need in industries requiring quick, reliable drug screening, with significant growth potential for its innovative fingerprinting technology.” — David Shapiro, CEO, B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with B2i Digital to launch an investor-focused marketing campaign. B2i Digital will employ advanced digital marketing strategies to raise awareness of INBS’ patented drug screening technology, which offers a fast, non-invasive, and efficient alternative to traditional drug tests.“Intelligent Bio Solutions has developed a groundbreaking system that addresses a critical need in industries requiring quick and reliable drug screening,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “The company’s Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, expected to enter the U.S. market next year following the company’s FDA 510(k) submission and anticipated clearance, provides substantial advantages over traditional methods and offers significant growth potential. We are proud to raise awareness of a company whose products address a critical need across industries worldwide.”B2i Digital will leverage data-driven targeting across digital channels to reach investors with a focus on healthcare technology and market innovation. The partnership will emphasize Intelligent Bio Solutions’ unique technology, growing revenue, and planned US product launch in 2025.“As we plan for our entry into the US market, enhancing our communications and outreach to the investment community is crucial,” said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions. “Our partnership with B2i Digital allows us to connect with investors who see the potential in our unique approach to drug screening, particularly in industries where workplace safety is paramount.”About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company’s story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc/ Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Contact:Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.info@ibs.incIntelligent Bio Solutions Investor & Media Contact:Valter Pinto, Managing DirectorKCSA Strategic CommunicationsPH: (212) 896-1254INBS@kcsa.com

