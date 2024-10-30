New training to help ward off cyber threats

Release date: 31/10/24

New cyber security awareness training is being provided to teachers and other Department for Education staff in an Australian first.

With cyber threats on the rise globally, the department has established a partnership with global provider Fortinet to roll out free training for corporate and public school staff.

Teachers and other staff have had access to it since Term 3 this year, with more than 600 completing the modules in the first two months, and enrolments doubling each week since then. The department will look to explore offering it to students in 2025.

State governments and education sectors accounted for almost 20 per cent of cyber incidents reported in 2022-23 to the Federal Government’s Australian Cyber Security Centre. A key contributor was human error, or people falling for sophisticated scams.

Forms of cybercrime include phishing, such as fake emails or texts from a bank or supplier, and malware that inserts a file or code to infect or steal from a network.

The training modules include the use of real-world scenarios, such as phishing examples and how to identify fraudulent emails, and education about the importance of multi-factor authentication, which reduces the risk of identity and access fraud by up to 99 per cent.

Case studies of cybercrime in the education sector:

In 2022 eight public schools were targeted by a supplier’s compromised email account. The attacker requested a change in bank accounts for invoice payments. Three of the schools fell victim to the scam.

In early 2024, several corporate staff received emails purporting to be from the department’s Chief Executive. They appeared to have been an attempt at either gift card purchase fraud or invoice payment fraud.

Also in early 2024, many corporate and school staff received extortion emails claiming to have hacked their computers.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

We know that cyber criminals are constantly looking for opportunities and a lack of awareness can make people more likely to fall victim to this kind of crime.

With these threats on the increase, everyone needs to help reduce the risk of them succeeding.

The department’s partnership with Fortinet represents a first in Australia, where we are leading the way, by offering cyber security awareness training to educators.

It will ensure there is a better understanding of cyber security and enable them to be part of creating a more secure digital learning environment for staff and students.