Japanese Destination Management Organization Toyooka Tourism Innovation's Endeavors in New Inbound Tourism Initiatives

TOYOOKA, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toyooka Tourism Innovation, a DMO (destination management organization) representing Japan's Toyooka City and hot spring town Kinosaki Onsen , has recently furthered their customer service endeavors to include three new initiatives - certified local guide education, travel concierge services, and tailor-made accommodation reservations.Local Guides for Travelers to Toyooka CityVisitkinosaki.com, the official inbound tourism website for Toyooka City's Toyooka Tourism Innovation, currently sells over 60 tours and activities throughout Toyooka City and Kinosaki Onsen. Multiple tours include a professional English-speaking local guide, such as the Kinosaki Onsen Town Tour and Izushi Castle Town Tour. Locals with exceptional English language ability and an interest in tourism regularly attend Toyooka Tourism Innovation's educational seminars and undergo testing for certification in specific tours.Visitors to Japan considering a stop in Toyooka City and Kinosaki Onsen can now learn more about possible accommodation options and bookable tours together with an expert staff member. For one payment of 1,500 JPY, users choose a reservable 30-minute time slot to speak with a local expert planner regarding any travel topic of their choosing. Popular consultations include finding accommodations with private hot spring baths and dining suggestions for vegetarian and vegan travelers. Those looking for further assistance in reserving an accommodation without language barriers can request tailor-made reservations, where Toyooka Tourism Innovation liaises with potential accommodations on behalf of the client for a service fee of 3,000 JPY upon reservation confirmation.Toyooka Tourism Innovation was established in 2016 in Toyooka City with the aim of promoting the six towns of Toyooka City to potential overseas tourists. These six towns are Kinosaki Onsen, Takeno Beach, Downtown Toyooka, Izushi Castle Town, the Kannabe Highlands, and Tanto Farming Village.Kinosaki Onsen is a traditional Japanese hot spring town with over 1,300 years of history, welcoming domestic and inbound tourists with its 7 tattoo-friendly hot springs and charming scenery.

