William E. 'Bill' Cole's Puritans, Plagues, and Promises Uncovers the Forces Behind the Mayflower's Historic Voyage

William E. "Bill" Cole Puritans, Plagues, and Promises: Cole, Clarke, and Collier in England to America

CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An author and genealogist William E. "Bill" Cole offers a fresh perspective on the events leading up to the Mayflower's legendary 1620 voyage in his book, Puritans, Plagues, and Promises : Cole, Clarke, and Collier in England to America. This historical narrative takes readers deep into the turbulent 16th and 17th centuries, revealing the compelling forces that drove thousands of English subjects to seek new lives across the Atlantic.In Puritans, Plagues, and Promises, Cole explores the dramatic stories of ordinary individuals swept up in extraordinary circumstances. Thirty years before the Mayflower set sail, England was a land of religious turmoil, political conflict, and economic hardship. Scandalous pamphlets printed on secret presses circulated throughout the countryside, while Puritan vicars risked everything to challenge the authority of the Church of England. These covert operations, often conducted under the cover of darkness, led to high-stakes chases, daring escapes, and ultimately, imprisonment and trials for treason and sedition."The book is more than just a historical account," says Cole. "It’s about the courage, resilience, and determination of people who faced seemingly insurmountable odds. By connecting my early seventeenth-century New England Plymouth Colony ancestors to their English roots, I uncovered stories of bravery and faith that resonate today."Readers are drawn into a vivid panorama of the time, as Cole meticulously reconstructs the events that precipitated the Puritans' migration. His research sheds light on the critical decisions made by religious leaders, the brutal consequences faced by dissenters, and the broader political, legal, and economic dynamics at play in Elizabethan and Jacobean England.Puritans, Plagues, and Promises has garnered praise for its captivating storytelling and rigorous scholarship. Kirkus Reviews describes it as “a rich panorama of deeply faithful and daring English colonists.” The book provides a profound understanding of the historical context that led to the formation of a new society in New England, offering readers a compelling blend of genealogy and narrative history.William E. "Bill" Cole is celebrated for his ability to uncover and narrate the untold stories of history. Known as the Passionate Genealogist, Cole’s expertise in tracing family histories has enabled him to break through historical barriers once thought insurmountable. His previous works include Bullion Bend: Confederate Stagecoach Robbers, Murder Trials, and the California Supreme Court—Oh My! and The ABC Formula: Building Your Life’s Enduring Core Values.For more information about William E. "Bill" Cole and his works, visit his website at www.passionategenealogist.org

William E. "Bill" Cole on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.