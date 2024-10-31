IntelliTec College - Pueblo Hosts Halloween Event on Campus

IntelliTec College will host a Trunk or Treat and Haunted House Halloween event at its Pueblo, Co. campus on 10/31/24.

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliTec College will host a Trunk or Treat and Haunted House Halloween event at its Pueblo, Co. campus on 10/31/24. This kid-friendly event is open to the public and will take place from 4 pm to 6:30 pm on Halloween.IntelliTec College - Pueblo’s Halloween event is geared towards the kids and will be a fun event for the whole family to enjoy. There will be games for the kids and face painting. There will also be a Trunk or Treat for the kids to load up on Halloween treats. Those who are brave enough may enter the Haunted House for a spook-tacular experience!IntelliTec College - Pueblo is located at 3673 Parker Blvd. Pueblo, Colorado 81008 . The campus is conveniently located close to major transit routes, making travel to and from campus easy. There’s plenty of on-campus parking available to make accessing campus easy!While on campus for the Halloween event, interested members of the public may take the opportunity to explore and learn more about IntelliTec College, Pueblo . The IntelliTec College - Pueblo campus features modern classroom equipment and boasts an Automotive Technician training facility, Cosmetology salon, Medical Assistant lab, Massage Therapy clinic, and more. Career training programs offered at the Pueblo campus include: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Nursing Assistant, Cosmetologist, Massage Therapy, Electrical Technician, and Automotive Technician.IntelliTec College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), and IntelliTec College in Pueblo is approved and regulated by the Division of Private Occupational Schools (DPOS), Colorado Department of Higher Education. To learn more about IntelliTec College, IntelliTec College - Pueblo, and the career training programs IntelliTec College offers, visit https://intellitec.edu/

