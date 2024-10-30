FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Laurens County

ATLANTA – FEMA opened an additional Disaster Recovery Center in Laurens County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Center location: Laurens County Old West Laurens Middle School 338 West Laurens School Road Dublin, GA 31021 Additional centers are open in Appling, Chatham, Coffee, Liberty, Lowndes, McDuffie, Richmond, Toombs and Washington counties. Additionally, Mobile Disaster Assistance Centers are open in Berrien, Telfair and Ware counties for a limited time. Mobile centers give survivors another option to get help with their application and find other resources. Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m. Appling County Appling County Agricultural Center

2761 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513 Chatham County Savannah Technical College Student Enrichment Center Building 5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31405 Coffee County The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Avenue, Douglas, GA 31533 Liberty County Miller Park/HQ Fire Station 6944 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA 31320 Lowndes County City of Valdosta 4434 North Forrest Street Extension, Valdosta, GA 31605 McDuffie County Thomson Depot 111 Railroad Street, Thomson, GA 30824 Richmond County Hub for Community Innovation 631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904 Toombs County Georgia Department of Human Services 162 Oxley Drive, Lyons, GA 30436 Washington County Sandersville School Building Authority 514 North Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082 FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours Berrien County Carrie Dorsey Library 315 W. Marion Ave., Nashville, GA 31639 Wednesday, Oct. 30, through Friday, Nov. 1 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Telfair County Piggly Wiggly Parking Lot 48 East Oak Street, McRae-Helena, GA 31055 Monday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 2 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ware County Courthouse Annex 305 Oak Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501 Monday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 2 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.

