Disaster Recovery Centers to Close for Election Day
Disaster Recovery Centers for the storms and flooding that took place July 11-13 and July 29-31 will be closed for Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
These centers are located at the Newport Municipal Building (222 Main St) and at the Lyndon Public Safety Facility (316 Main St).
Because the center at the Hinesburg Town Hall ( 10632 Route 116) will be used as a voting site, it will be closed Monday, Nov. 4 through Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The DRCs at Newport and Lyndon will reopen at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The DRC in Hinesburg will reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 7.
Hours for all DRCs are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday.
Residents affected by the flooding don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for or receive FEMA assistance. The deadline to apply is November 25, 2024.
Three ways to apply include:
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
- The FEMA mobile app
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (in your time zone), seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw..
