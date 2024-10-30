Disaster Recovery Centers to Close for Election Day

Disaster Recovery Centers for the storms and flooding that took place July 11-13 and July 29-31 will be closed for Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

These centers are located at the Newport Municipal Building (222 Main St) and at the Lyndon Public Safety Facility (316 Main St).

Because the center at the Hinesburg Town Hall ( 10632 Route 116) will be used as a voting site, it will be closed Monday, Nov. 4 through Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The DRCs at Newport and Lyndon will reopen at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The DRC in Hinesburg will reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 7.

Hours for all DRCs are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday.

Residents affected by the flooding don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for or receive FEMA assistance. The deadline to apply is November 25, 2024.

Three ways to apply include: