Updated Hours of Operations for the Montgomery & Pulaski County DRCs Oct. 31 through Nov. 6

BRISTOL, Va.– Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Montgomery and Pulaski counties have updated hours of operations this upcoming week. The Montgomery County Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be temporarily closed Saturday, Nov. 2 – Tuesday Nov. 5 and the reopening is to be announced. The Pulaski County DRC will be temporarily closed from 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, through Tuesday Nov. 5, 2024. The center will reopen at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

Disaster survivors can visit any DRC to receive assistance. To find the DRC closest to you, including addresses and hours, visit FEMA.gov/drc or text DRC and a ZIP code to 43362.

The centers are located at:

Montgomery County Montgomery County Government Center 755 Roanoke Street Christiansburg, Va. 24073 Updated Hours of Operation 11/01 - 11/05: Nov. 1-5, 2024 – Closed Hours of Operation after 11/5 Reopening to be announced

Pulaski County New River Valley Fairgrounds 5581 Fair Grounds Circle Dublin, Va. 24084 Updated Hours of Operation 10/31 - 11/06: Thursday Oct. 31, 2024 – 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 1 - 5, 2024 – Closed Nov. 6, 2024 – 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Hours of Operation after 11/6 Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Closed Sundays

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Dec. 2, 2024.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

