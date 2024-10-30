Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward November 2024 Governor’s Message

Posted on Oct 30, 2024 in Main

I am thrilled to share some incredible achievements that highlight the resilience and dedication of our communities in Hawai‘i. In this newsletter, you’ll find updates from various departments, such as the Attorney General’s new webpage dedicated to mental health and substance abuse support. Additionally, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has partnered with our public schools for a crucial emergency airport exercise. You’ll also see highlights of the outstanding work being done by several departments that have been recognized for their contributions.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our state employees for their unwavering dedication and hard work. Your efforts not only contribute to the well-being of our community but also help position Hawai‘i as a leader on the national stage. Together, we will continue to address our priorities in housing, healthcare, homelessness and climate action.

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, let’s take a moment to appreciate what we’ve accomplished and the teamwork that keeps us moving forward. I wish you all a joyful and meaningful Thanksgiving with your loved ones.

Warm regards,