Office of the Governor – News Release – Acting Governor Luke Issues Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires

EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION ISSUED RELATING TO WILDFIRES



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 15, 2025

HONOLULU — Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, serving as acting governor, signed an Emergency Proclamation (EP) today at 6:08 p.m. in response to a brush fire fueled by strong winds around 9:54 a.m. on June 15 near mile markers 24 and 25 on Maui, in the Kahikinui area.

This 23rd proclamation is a supplement to the Emergency Proclamation issued on August 8, 2023, relating to wildfires in Lahaina, Kula and Kohala.

This proclamation authorizes the Adjutant General to activate the Hawai‘i National Guard to deploy state resources as needed to aid in fire suppression and protect public health and safety, property and natural resources.

It also suspends laws that might impede or delay the execution of emergency functions.

A copy of the executed EP is linked here and is posted on the Emergency Proclamations page on Governor Green’s website.

