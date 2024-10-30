UH Cancer Center Receives Full 5-year NCI Designation, $11M Grant

Posted on Oct 30, 2024 in Main

From left to right: U.S. Rep. Ed Case, Queen’s Health System COO Darlena Chadwick, breast cancer patient and patient advocate Susan Hirano, Governor Josh Green, UH Cancer Center Director Naoto T. Ueno, U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda and UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno.

The University of Hawai‘i Cancer Center (UHCC) has received a five-year designation from the federal National Cancer Institute (NCI). The center, which has maintained its NCI designation since 1996, received its best score in a decade and is classified by NCI as an “outstanding” cancer center.

The designation places UHCC in the top 4% of all cancer centers in the U.S. and recognizes its high-quality, impactful work in the global fight against cancer. The designation comes with an $11 million cancer center support grant by NCI to help fund additional research for five years. The center is the only NCI-designated cancer center in Hawai‘i and

the Pacific.

Exterior of the UH Cancer Center. Photo courtesy: UH.

“This NCI designation not only recognizes the outstanding work that the University of Hawai‘i Cancer Center is doing in expanding and improving cancer research and patient care for residents of Hawai‘i and the Pacific, but it also enables federal support, including eligibility for vital research grants,” Governor Green said. “The center currently draws over $57 million annually in federal research funds and contributes to an even larger economic impact for Hawai‘i. The UH Cancer Center requires and deserves support from all sectors of the community to continue its crucial work.”

“This recognition affirms not only our groundbreaking research into cancer’s causes, prevention and treatments, but also our unique focus on serving underrepresented communities in Hawai‘i and the Pacific, who often face significant disparities in cancer risk, patient care and health outcomes,” said Naoto T. Ueno, director of the UHCC and a two-time cancer survivor.

The NCI designation was announced at a news conference at the center on Oct. 7. The speakers included Director Ueno, UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno, U.S. Representatives Ed Case and Jill Tokuda and Governor Josh Green, M.D.

Only 4% of the cancer centers in the U.S., 72 centers total, are recognized by NCI. Ueno said the designation is essential for the completion of Ho‘ōla, the early-phase clinical research center set to open at the UHCC in late 2025.