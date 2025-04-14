Office of the Governor — Travel Release — Gov. Green Travels To American Samoa

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO AMERICAN SAMOA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 14, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to American Samoa to join the community in commemorating the 125th Flag Day celebration. The event honors the historical moment on April 17, 1900, when the U.S. flag was first raised on Tutuila Island, marking the beginning of a political relationship between Tutuila, Aunu’u and the United States. The day recognizes American Samoa’s unique status and long-standing ties with the U.S., while celebrating the resilience, culture and identity of the Samoan people.

Governor Green will leave today, April 14, and return to Honolulu on Friday, April 18. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the evening of April 14 through the morning of April 18.

# # #



Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]