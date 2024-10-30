Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Expands to San Diego / Otay Mesa, CA. with New Location

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxwheel Trailer Leasing , a leading Semi Trailer rental and leasing provider, is excited to announce the opening of its new location to service the San Diego Otay Mesa and Mexico’s Tijuana markets. The new location situated just minutes from the US Mexico border in Otay Mesa, CA is open and ready to service our customers’ needs.This new greenfield expansion reflects Boxwheel’s continuing commitment to growth and expanding our offering of Storage, Cartage and Over the Road Trailer rental, leasing and sales services."We are thrilled to plant another Boxwheel flag - this time in the Otay Mesa area” said Mike Di Paolo, Co-Owner of Boxwheel Trailer Leasing. “Our local Branch Manager, Douglass Dickey, brings 30+ years of trailer rental and leasing experience in the San Diego and Tijuana markets. The new location will bring Boxwheel closer to many new and existing customers.”For more information about this new Boxwheel location, please visit Boxwheel.com or contact our local office at 619-635-8431.This is Boxwheel's seventh expansion since 2021. It follows the Company's recent acquisition of New Way Leasing in Seattle and its Greenfield expansion in Las Vegas.Boxwheel—with support from Houston-based private equity firm Crosstimbers Capital Group and lenders Hancock Whitney and Third Coast Bank—plans to continue driving growth in target markets both organically and through acquisitions.About Boxwheel Trailer LeasingFounded in 2018 and headquartered in Henderson, CO, Boxwheel provides dry vans, flatbed, and refrigerated units for rental, lease, or sale to customers seeking long-haul, cartage, and storage solutions.Local Contact InformationOrganization: Boxwheel Trailer LeasingAddress: 9001 East 96th Avenue Henderson, CO 80640Phone: (720) 990-1219Email: andre@boxwheel.com.About Crosstimbers Capital GroupBased in Houston, TX, Crosstimbers Capital Group provides formation capital to scalable platform companies that acquire, develop, and operate hard assets. For more information visit www.crosstimbers.com

