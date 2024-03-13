Boxwheel Trailer Leasing acquires Seattle based New-Way Trailer Leasing.
Boxwheel Trailer Leasing (www.boxwheel.com), a leading provider of Semi-trailer rental, leasing and sales, with physical locations in Denver, Detroit, El Paso, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno and Salt Lake City is pleased to announce the most recent acquisition of New-Way Trailer Leasing in Seattle, WA.
This acquisition enables customers in the Seattle/Tacoma trailer rental and leasing markets to benefit from Boxwheel’s deep trailer rental expertise, expanded geographic coverage and wide network of industry connections.
The asset acquisition of New-Way Leasing in Seattle is Boxwheel’s fifth strategic expansion since 2021. This recent acquisition, along with Boxwheel’s recent opening of their new rental location in Las Vegas, NV brings Boxwheel to a total of 8 rental locations to service our customers.
“New-Way Leasing has a long history and great reputation for putting the customer first. New-Way’s reputation and values align perfectly with Boxwheel’s easy to do business with philosophy,” said Boxwheel Co-Founder Mike Di Paolo. "Boxwheel will continue to provide the exceptional service and quality trailer solutions that New-Way’s customers are accustomed to. All of us at Boxwheel look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with our new customers as we transition and operate under the Boxwheel Trailer Leasing name."
This is Boxwheel’s fifth strategic expansion since 2021. It follows the company’s acquisition of All-Ways Leasing in Denver, Prime Trailer Leasing branches in Salt Lake City, Reno, Fleet Trailer Leasing in El Paso and Twin Bridges Leasing in Detroit. Boxwheel is also excited to announce our greenfield expansion into Las Vegas, NV.
Boxwheel-with support from Houston-based private equity firm Crosstimbers Capital Group and lenders Hancock Whitney and Third Coast Bank- plans to continue driving growth in target markets both organically and through acquisitions.
About Crosstimbers Capital Group
Based in Houston, TX, Crosstimbers Capital Group provides formation capital to scalable platform companies that acquire, develop and operate hard assets. For more information visit www.crosstimbers.com.
About Boxwheel Trailer Leasing
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, CO, Boxwheel provides dry van, flatbed and refrigerated trailers for rental, lease and sale to customers seeking Storage, Cartage and OTR solutions.
Local Contact Information
Organization: Boxwheel Trailer Leasing
Address: 9001 East 96th Avenue Henderson, CO. 80640
Phone: 720-990-1219
Email: andre@boxwheel.com.
Mike Di Paolo
Boxwheel Trailer Leasing
