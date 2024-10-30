95% cut to emissions from Orica Kooragang Island

Orica has switched on their new pollution controls at their Newcastle plant and as a result PM2.5 emissions (particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less) are expected to drop.

The reduction in these very small particulates being emitted from their Prill Tower will be complemented by the EPA imposing more stringent emissions limits on their environment protection licence.

NSW EPA Director Operations, David Gathercole said improving air quality is at the core of our work.

“These changes are a clear example of us collaborating with industry as we move towards cleaner, environmentally sustainable practices and the broader transition to net zero.

“As a regulator we want to challenge our licensees to innovate and look for opportunities to lessen their impact on the environment and the community.

“In 2018, we required Orica to investigate ways they could reduce emissions from their Newcastle plant and over the last couple of years we’ve worked together to see these upgrades become a reality.

“There is no better investment than investing in the air we breathe -Orica’s investment will have a real impact on air quality in the Hunter.”