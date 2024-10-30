Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,230 in the last 365 days.

95% cut to emissions from Orica Kooragang Island

Orica has switched on their new pollution controls at their Newcastle plant and as a result PM2.5 emissions (particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less) are expected to drop.

The reduction in these very small particulates being emitted from their Prill Tower will be complemented by the EPA imposing more stringent emissions limits on their environment protection licence.

NSW EPA Director Operations, David Gathercole said improving air quality is at the core of our work.

“These changes are a clear example of us collaborating with industry as we move towards cleaner, environmentally sustainable practices and the broader transition to net zero.

“As a regulator we want to challenge our licensees to innovate and look for opportunities to lessen their impact on the environment and the community.

“In 2018, we required Orica to investigate ways they could reduce emissions from their Newcastle plant and over the last couple of years we’ve worked together to see these upgrades become a reality.

“There is no better investment than investing in the air we breathe -Orica’s investment will have a real impact on air quality in the Hunter.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

95% cut to emissions from Orica Kooragang Island

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more