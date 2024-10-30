Lawyers Reminded to Verify Their Contact Information

Lawyers are reminded that Admission to Practice Rule (1)(C)(2) requires you to notify the Board of Law Examiners in writing within 10 days of a change of address. North Dakota Rule of Court 3.5(e)(3), requires all lawyers to provide at least one e-mail address to the Board of Law Examiners.

Fully-licensed lawyers are encouraged to check your contact information listed in the Lawyers directory for accuracy. To update any information, follow the instructions at Update Contact Information.

Pro hac vice lawyers are also reminded that if they will continue to appear in an action in 2025, they should make sure they have kept their contact information, particularly their e-mail address, updated with the Board of Law Examiners. There is no online directory for pro hac vice attorneys.

It is extremely important that the Board has a current e-mail address for all lawyers for license renewal purposes. Licensed, eligible lawyers, including current pro hac vice lawyers, will receive an e-mail in mid-November with a link and directions on how to renew their license through the Submittable platform that originated in 2024. No paper statements will be mailed out.

For additional information regarding the 2025 license renewals, see the Board of Law Examiners 2025 Online License Renewal Reminder.