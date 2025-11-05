An order regarding the vacancy in East Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 6 has been posted.

An order regarding the vacancy in East Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 6, with chambers in Fargo, has been posted to the opinions page.

Vacancy in Judgeship No. 6, ECJD 2025 ND 192

Docket No.: 20250363

Filing Date: 11/5/2025

Case Type: Judicial Administration - Vacancy - Vacancy

Author: Per Curiam