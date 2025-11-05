Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,260 in the last 365 days.

An order regarding the vacancy in East Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 6 has been posted.

An order regarding the vacancy in East Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 6 has been posted.

An order regarding the vacancy in East Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 6, with chambers in Fargo, has been posted to the opinions page.

Vacancy in Judgeship No. 6, ECJD 2025 ND 192
Docket No.: 20250363
Filing Date: 11/5/2025
Case Type: Judicial Administration - Vacancy - Vacancy
Author: Per Curiam

Highlight: Judgeship retained at Fargo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

An order regarding the vacancy in East Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 6 has been posted.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more